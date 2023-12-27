Flooding in many places in eastern and southern Netherlands

© MARC HERREMANS – MEDIAHUIS

The rainy Christmas Day causes a lot of flooding in the Netherlands. In various places there are flooded roads, cycle paths and cellars. The problems occur in Overijssel and Gelderland, but also in Drenthe and Brabant.

Fortmond in Overijssel is no longer accessible by car due to the high water. Residents and visitors are taken to and from the mainland by a special boat.

In Drenthe, fields have been flooded and the Hart van Drenthe nature reserve is virtually impassable in some places due to high water.

In a recreation park in Bakel, Brabant, the toilets of about a hundred holiday homes overflowed because the sewerage system can no longer drain rainwater.

The Niers River in North Limburg has reached the highest measured discharge ever at 28 cubic meters per second. There are high water levels, especially in the north of the southern province, but this does not lead to major problems anywhere.

