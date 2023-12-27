The strangest Ford Mustang is shaped like a retro pick-up

The Mustang that became a truck

American muscle cars and pick-ups have always had a certain DNA in common, even more so now that, for example, a Ford F-150 Raptor R has the engine of a Shelby GT500 or a RAM 1500 TRX has the engine of a Hellcat. But that is one thing and another to create something like this that we have here, a Ford Mustang GT completely transformed into a retro pick-up format, because what we have below is nothing if not a 2007 Mustang in the shape of a highly modified 1955 Ford F100.

In fact it’s no joke, because instead of designing a new body from scratch What has been done is to dismantle a 2007 Mustang GT to later graft it to the chassis of this Pony Car the body of an old Ford F100, although it didn’t just stop there. In fact what has been installed from the old pick-up was really a roof, the doors and the bed area, since everything else has been touched up considerably to show off this new look of a Mustang, including a grille and headlights from a Real Mustang, while the splitter, the hood, the extended fenders, side air intakes or a custom cover for the rear bed that also includes a rear spoiler are new.

This entire new body project has been made from metal painted in a classic blue color with white stripes that looks really good along with black alloy wheels. Although he or more amazing is that Mustang also has the interior of the cabin, including steering wheel, instrumentation and seats, as well as its engine, since under the hood we find the famous 4.6-liter V8 engine of the fifth generation Mustang GT, with a power 304 HP, much better than the humble engine of those pick-ups from the 50s.

