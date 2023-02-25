Even the third floor was full. Last night’s concert attracted music fans to “come out in full force”

Hangzhou Net Release time: 2023-02-25 07:29

Last night, the Hangzhou Philharmonic Orchestra held the second “tribute” concert this season to commemorate the 150th anniversary of Rachmaninoff’s birth at the Hangzhou Grand Theater. Two internationally renowned artists—conductor Shui Lan and cello Qin Liwei, together with the Hangzhou Philharmonic Orchestra, brought fans a commemorative night related to the two “laos”. This concert, which is highly anticipated by domestic music fans, can be described as a “strong alliance”. Not only were the tickets sold out as soon as the tickets were issued, but even the second floor of the Hangzhou Grand Theater was sold out quickly after the opening, and the last three floors were fully opened. The low temperature weather still couldn’t stop the music fans from “coming out”, and the full attendance proved the appeal of this concert.

In the first half of the concert, Lalo’s Cello Concerto in D minor was played. Although this concert is named “In Memory of Rachmaninoff”, this year is also the 200th anniversary of the birth of the Hispanic French composer Lalo. Tribute” concert series presents two of Lalo’s most classic works.

The work performed yesterday is Lalo’s only cello concerto, which adopts the elements of Spanish folk music, not only has a strong Spanish local color, but also presents a delicate, chic and graceful French style. The scene started with the band playing Spanish-style phrases. Qin Liwei’s cello solo made a long musical statement with a deep, heroic, and rough emotional character. The timbre was full and transparent, echoing the performance of the Hangzhou Philharmonic Orchestra. From the first movement of the sonata style to the second movement of the intermezzo to the final movement of the rondo style, Qin Liwei plucked the changing emotional dimensions on the strings with skillful skills, fully demonstrating Lalo’s work in this work All kinds of careful arrangements and ingenious processing for the instrument of the cello, the fusion of lyricism and narrative, the balance of solo and band, polished a unique style full of graininess in the smooth melody.

In the second half, Rachmaninoff’s Symphony No. 2 in E minor (Op. 27) was performed. Rachmaninoff is a famous Russian composer and pianist. This year marks the 150th anniversary of his birth. Symphony No. 2 is Rachmaninoff’s work after he regained his confidence. The melody records his process of gradually moving from depression to light. The concept is rigorous and complete, the theme is varied, the dramatic conflict is strong, the melody is extremely beautiful, and the timbre is rich and colorful. , Emotions are natural and sincere. Shui Lan led the Hangzhou Philharmonic Orchestra to travel through the four movements, allowing the audience to appreciate the glory of Russian music from the end of the 19th century to the 20th century in the grand notes piled up by Rachmaninoff.