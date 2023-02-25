U.S. media: U.S. railway safety supervision continues to be absent, train derailment accident in Ohio will happen sooner or later

The scene of the derailment accident of a train carrying toxic chemicals in Ohio, USA (data map)

Overseas Network, February 25th. On February 21st, the American environmental magazine Grist issued an article saying that in the absence of safety supervision in the railway industry, the derailment accident of a train carrying toxic chemicals in Ohio in early February was a ” Sooner or later a catastrophe is bound to happen”.

According to the report, although the U.S. railway system undertakes most of the transportation of hazardous chemicals or explosives, the industry has suffered from poor working conditions, lack of strict safety standards and transparency for many years, and train safety accidents are common.

According to the U.S. Department of Transportation, more than 250 trains have derailed across the U.S. in the past decade. Nearly half of these incidents involved hazardous waste.

According to the analysis of the report, the frequent occurrence of train safety accidents is, on the one hand, due to the continuous layoffs of Amtrak in order to reduce costs, resulting in a shortage of manpower and increased traffic safety hazards. Calls by railway workers for increased safety measures were ignored. On the other hand, the pressure exerted by the railway lobby group has also blocked the passage of the regulations on the supervision and management of the transportation of dangerous goods by train. (Liu Qiang from Overseas Network)