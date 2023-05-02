Home » [Evening News]U.S. Secret Letter: Russian Army Casualties Over 100,000 | Explosion | Epidemic | Putin
[Evening News]U.S. Secret Letter: Russian Army Casualties Over 100,000 | Explosion | Epidemic | Putin

[Evening News]U.S. Secret Letter: Russian Army Casualties Over 100,000 | Explosion | Epidemic | Putin

China‘s long holiday, sudden explosions in Shandong and other places, causing many casualties; Putin signed an order to arrest spies, and the secret document from the United States: the Russian army suffered more than 100,000 casualties. (Cartooned by NTDTV)

[The Epoch Times, May 2, 2023](NTD Evening News, May 1, full version) During the long holiday in China, explosions occurred in Shandong and many other places, causing many casualties; the crowds were huge during the long holiday, and the peak of the epidemic is about to come. Spread across the country; Putin signed an order to arrest spies, and the United States secret document: Russian troops suffered more than 100,000 casualties; the commemoration of the victims fleeing Hong Kong continued in North America.

Explosion, Outbreak, Putin, Russian Casualties, U.S. Secret Documents
