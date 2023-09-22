Evisen Skateboards Unveils Playful and Durable 2023 Autumn-Winter Collection

Evisen Skateboards Unveils Vibrant 2023 Autumn and Winter Series Lookbook

Japanese skateboard brand, Evisen Skateboards, is back with a bang as it launches its highly anticipated 2023 autumn and winter series Lookbook. Known for its playful and avant-garde spirit, Evisen Skateboards has once again showcased its commitment to delivering eye-catching and unique designs that cater to the ever-changing demands of the skateboarding community.

The latest collection emphasizes the brand’s dedication to consistency in both product quality and models, serving as a testament to its ability to effortlessly handle the unpredictable nature of daily life. Evisen Skateboards continues to push boundaries, providing skateboard enthusiasts with stylish and durable outerwear designed to withstand low temperatures.

Among the standout items for the upcoming season are the Packable Mountain Parka and the Field Work Shirt Jacket. The Packable Mountain Parka comes in two earthy colors and features pockets on the front and back for added convenience. With its unique design and sturdy construction, this jacket is a must-have for those seeking both style and functionality.

The Field Work Shirt Jacket is perfectly paired with the Field Work Pintuck Pants, both available in earth colors. While the latter exudes exquisite craftsmanship, it is also specifically tailored for skateboarding, ensuring maximum comfort and flexibility on the board. The Field Work Shirt Jacket, available in “Purple,” “Black,” and “Olive green,” boasts a simple and minimalist design, with minimal brand logos visible on the exterior.

Skateboarding enthusiasts and fashion-forward individuals alike can look forward to the release of Evisen Skateboards’ 2023 autumn and winter series on September 23. The collection will be available for purchase on the brand’s official website and select retail stores.

Stay tuned and be sure to mark your calendars for the highly anticipated release of Evisen Skateboards’ latest collection. With its commitment to innovation and its impeccable attention to detail, this Japanese brand promises to deliver yet another season of stylish and functional skateboarding apparel.

