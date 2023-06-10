EXMORTUS – Also release another single “Beyond The Grave”.

Southern California melodic death shredders EXMORTUS have released the third single, ‘Beyond The Grave’, from their highly anticipated sixth studio album, ‘Necrophony’, out August 25th via Nuclear Blast Records.

The new track is an acoustic slap in the face, packed with pounding guitar riffs, breathtaking solos and monstrous vocals that proves why the band remains one of the heaviest bands in underground metal.

Check out the lyric video for ‘Beyond The Grave’ produced by Wayne Joyner (DREAM THEATER, DEVIN TOWNSEND):

Guitarist/vocalist Conan comments on the single as follows: “We are delighted to present another intense song from the new album with fantastic visuals by Wayne Joyner. Heavily inspired by the Evil Dead movies, this track interprets the madness of obsession with fast rhythms and licks on each instrument. We will definitely have a lot of fun playing this piece on the upcoming tours.”

EXMORTUS recently headlined Vancouver’s Hyperspace Metal Festival and completed a west coast tour with Paladin and Graveshadow. More live performances will be announced soon.

„Necrophony“ Tracklist:

1. Masquerade

2. Mask Of Red Death

3. Oathbreaker

4. Mind Of Metal

5. Storm Of Strings

6. Test Of Time

7. Darkest Of Knights

8. Prophecy

9. Children Of The Night

10. Beyond The Grave

11. Overture

12. Necrophony

13. Moonchild

Los Angeles neoclassical extreme metallers Exmortus are back with their new album Necrophony. The group’s sixth album, which they’ve been working on for four years, offers nothing but wild rebirth and violent renewal. “Necrophony” marks a significant turning point for the Angelenos – one that the Legions of the “Undead” EP predicts for 2019. Not only have they emerged from the fight against the pandemic stronger, faster and crazier, but they’ve also signed with global metal powerhouse Nuclear Blast. The passion and fury of the lead single “Oathbreaker” is just the top of Exmortus’ darkest tower. Subsequent singles such as the powerful “Mind of Metal” and “Storm of Strings,” a whistling, unwitty cover of Greek-American composer Yanni interpreting Vivaldi’s “Summer,” add significantly to Exmortus’ masterful oeuvre.

Exmortus was founded in 2002. The group released a string of well-received demos and EPs, culminating in 2008’s debut album In Hatred’s Flame. Since then, Gonzalez, now flanked by specialists Phillip Nuñez (bass), Chase Becker (guitar) and Adrian Aguilar (drums), has released four more fan-favorite albums. Exmortus toured with Amon Amarth, Obituary, Death Angel and others and played gigs in North America and Europe. The group’s highlights also included an appearance with thrash legends Exodus at the industry’s leading trade show NAMM and a coveted spot on the 70000 Tons of Metal cruise. Necrophony, a portmanteau of “necro” and “phony” (or “dead sounds”), Exmortus is bigger, badder and wickedly restless.

The origins of Necrophony can be traced back to the preludes “Masquerade”, “Overture” and the intro of “Children of the Night”. Once Exmortus found the feel, they decided to expand the motifs, forging Viennese sophistication with the power of metal. Observing observers will notice that Exmortus make clever use of the album’s musical theme throughout all 12 songs. These include Darkest of Knights and the aforementioned Children of the Night, as well as Necrophony’s shorter bursts of bravado in Oathbreaker and Beyond the Grave. The most important attributes, however, were the vibe and Exmortus’ careful elaboration of their next-gen sound fingerprint.

While previous albums up until 2018’s The Sound of Steel were based on heroic fantasy/sword & sorcery, Necrophony opens a decidedly darker chapter. Exmortus have gone from a “Conan the Barbarian” and “Gladiator” aesthetic to something black and nefarious illustrated by the most chilling and evil Lovecraftian and Tolkienian tales. There’s even a classic horror story. This, of course, is a reflection of our immediate world and the darkness that engulfs everything in it.

Exmortus invited Renaissance man Zack Haken (Fallujah, Immolation) to return as engineer, producer, mixer and mastering ace on Necrophony. The team that had cemented the group’s three previous albums in the annals of metaldom was, of course, back in action. With ears at the helm, Exmortus holed up in S

