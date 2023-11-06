Exploring Creativity and Technology: Cory Arcangel’s “Errors and Omissions” Exhibition at Lisson Gallery

Lisson Gallery in Shanghai is currently hosting a new solo exhibition by artist Cory Arcangel titled “Errors and Omissions”. The exhibition explores Arcangel’s artistic practice through a series of multimedia works that incorporate advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and machine language instructions.

The exhibition showcases Arcangel’s creative themes and techniques through various mediums, including video games, single-channel images, inkjet prints, and industrial coated aluminum “paintings”. One of the highlights of the exhibition is a comparison between two video game works created almost two decades apart: “Super Slow Tetris” from 2004 and “/roʊˈdeɪoʊ/ Start Game: Hollywood” from 2021.

“Super Slow Tetris” is a modified version of the original Nintendo Tetris game where Arcangel significantly slowed down the falling speed of the blocks, making each set take almost a full day to reach the bottom of the screen. Despite its slow pace, the game remains playable. On the other hand, “/roʊˈdeɪoʊ/ Start Game: Hollywood” was created using a custom Deep-Q machine learning system. The system was trained to play a free game called “Kim Kardashian: Hollywood”, where players aim to become a top celebrity by expanding their influence and attracting fans.

The exhibition also features an installation work titled “Diamond Plate” created in 2023. Additionally, Arcangel presents a series of new works called “Alus”, where he uses a CNC fiber laser cutting machine to create abstract shapes and signatures on aluminum panels. The patterns and textures derived from vectorized sportswear photos give the aluminum pieces a unique and industrial appearance, despite being painted in a vibrant pink hue.

The “Errors and Omissions” exhibition by Cory Arcangel will be open from November 3, 2023, to January 31, 2024, at the Lisson Gallery located on the 2nd Floor of No. 27 Huqiu Road in the Huangpu District of Shanghai. Art enthusiasts and technology enthusiasts alike are invited to explore the intersection of art and technology through Arcangel’s innovative and thought-provoking creations.