Exploring Guangzhou’s Xiguan Culture: A City Walk Adventure with Lili Mini Buses!

【Great Beauty in Guangdong】Explore the Cultural Delights of Xiguan with Lili Mini Buses!

Guangzhou City Walk is now made more convenient with the introduction of the “Lili Mini Bus” in Liwan, Guangzhou. This unique transportation option allows visitors to embark on a comprehensive exploration of the Xiguan culture, covering dining, accommodation, transportation, sightseeing, shopping, and entertainment, all in one.

The dedicated route of the Lili Mini Bus starts and ends at the Chen Clan Academy and the Guangzhou Railway Museum, spanning approximately 6 kilometers with 8 designated stops. Passengers can enjoy a leisurely journey through Xiguan, taking their time to explore popular attractions such as the Cantonese Opera Art Museum, Bruce Lee’s old residence, and the Chen Clan Academy.

As you wander through Xiguan, you can immerse yourself in the rich Cantonese culture and discover the stories behind this historic neighborhood. The Lili Mini Bus allows you to explore Yongqing Fang Alleyways, witness performances by famous Cantonese opera actors, and visit former residences of celebrities.

One of the highlights of this adventure is indulging in a variety of traditional local snacks that showcase the craftsmanship of Xiguan. From scapam congee and ice cream to fish skin salad and bamboo noodles, these mouthwatering treats will satisfy your taste buds while you learn about the culinary heritage of Xiguan.

The Lili Mini Bus offers passengers the opportunity to experience the past and present of Xiguan at their own pace. Whether you are interested in history, culture, or simply enjoying good food and entertainment, this city walk adventure has something for everyone.

The Lili Mini Bus has become a popular choice among locals and tourists alike who want to fully immerse themselves in the charm of Xiguan. It provides a convenient and enjoyable way to traverse the old town of Guangzhou, making sure you don’t miss any of its beauty and hidden gems.

So, next time you find yourself in Guangzhou, hop on the Lili Mini Bus and take a unique City Walk through Xiguan. Discover the great beauty of Guangdong and create lasting memories in this culturally rich neighborhood.

Video Shooting: Yangcheng Evening News Intern Reporter Cheng Jiabin, Han Xiaoling, Wu Xiaorui

Text and video clips: Yangcheng Evening News intern reporter Cheng Jiabin and Wu Xiaorui

Dubbing: Yangcheng Evening News all-media reporter Liu Yingying

