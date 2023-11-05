Government of El Salvador to Broadcast Miss Universe Final on Giant Screens in Main Squares

The Government of El Salvador has announced that the grand final of the 72nd edition of Miss Universe will be broadcast on giant screens in the main squares of San Salvador, San Miguel, and Santa Ana on November 18. This move aims to allow the public to enjoy the prestigious event and support the contestants.

In related news, tickets for the Miss Universe 2023 event, scheduled to take place at the José Adolfo Pineda National Gymnasium in El Salvador, are now on sale. However, prospective buyers have faced access problems due to a potential website collapse. The ticket prices range from US$500, US$1,000, and US$2,000, with a total seating capacity of 7,000.

Some users have also reported a sell-out, indicating that all available spaces have been purchased. Nevertheless, tickets for the preliminary gala and National Costume events are expected to be available for sale soon.

To ensure that everyone in El Salvador can witness this grand event, the government has also announced that the final of Miss Universe will be broadcast on large screens in the main squares of San Salvador, San Miguel, and Santa Ana. The Gerardo Barrios and Plaza Las Américas squares in the capital city, Salvador del Mundo, will host the broadcast. In San Miguel, it will be in the Joaquín Eufrasio Guzmán park, and in Santa Ana, it will take place in the Libertad Park.

As the Miss Universe pageant unfolds in El Salvador, the country is embracing its role as the host and making sure as many people as possible can enjoy this international spectacle.