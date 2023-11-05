Home » Google Maps Introduces Wheelchair Accessible Routes, but Are They Longer?
Technology

Google Maps Introduces Wheelchair Accessible Routes, but Are They Longer?

by admin
Google Maps Introduces Wheelchair Accessible Routes, but Are They Longer?

Google Maps Introduces Wheelchair Accessible Routes and Other New Features

Google Maps has recently added a feature that allows users to access wheelchair-friendly routes. These routes are designed to avoid stairs and prioritize the use of elevators, making them convenient for people carrying suitcases or those who prefer ramps or elevators over stairs. In addition to ensuring wheelchair accessibility, these routes also offer a more accessible option overall compared to the standard routes that prioritize the shortest distance. To activate this feature, users simply need to press the menu button and select “Wheelchair Accessible” in the Options section when starting a walking route.

Another new feature introduced by Google Maps is Lens, which utilizes AI and augmented reality to help users familiarize themselves with new environments. By tapping the Lens icon in the search bar and using their phone’s camera, users can find information about nearby ATMs, transit stations, restaurants, cafes, and stores. Lens in Maps will be available in more than 50 new cities worldwide, including Austin, Las Vegas, Rome, Taipei, São Paulo, Buenos Aires, Bogotá, Santiago, Mexico City, Monterrey, and Lima.

Google Maps is also introducing visual searches, providing a more intuitive and visual way to search for activities and experiences. When users search for terms such as “street art,” “latte art,” or “best beaches,” they will receive a list of photographic results based on AI analysis of billions of images shared by the Maps community. This feature will begin rolling out in France, Germany, Japan, the United Kingdom, and the United States, with plans to expand to more countries over time.

To improve the search experience, Google Maps will now organize results by theme. For example, if someone is traveling to Tokyo and searches for “things to do,” themed sites such as “anime,” “cherry blossoms,” or “art exhibitions” will be suggested. These activity and food themed results will be available globally on Android and iOS in the coming weeks.

See also  The senior vice president of Sony Interactive Entertainment said that 2023 is an important year for PS5. Will it imply that PS5 Pro will be launched? #playstation (186810)

Google Maps is also introducing an immersive view for routes called Immersive View. This new feature utilizes computer vision and AI to create a digital model of the world using billions of aerial and Street View images. Users will be able to see bike lanes, sidewalks, intersections, and parking lots before setting off. The weather slider will provide information about air quality and visualizations of the route as the weather changes throughout the day. Additionally, AI and historical driving trends will simulate the number of cars on the road, taking into account potential traffic during rush hour.

With these new features, Google Maps continues to enhance its navigation and exploration capabilities, providing users with more accessible routes, immersive experiences, and better search results.

You may also like

Newly Discovered Celestial Structure ‘Ho’oleilana’ Sheds Light on...

Greentech Index: Feuerwear – TechFieber Greentech Live

Fake images are not the biggest problem

The Massive Storage Requirements of ‘Call of Duty...

NASA Launches ‘Spot the Station’ App in Celebration...

Pokémon GO Announces ‘Super Bite Land Shark’ Group...

Special promotion for the Limited Edition: Galaxy Z...

My Time at Sandstone: Meet the Key NPC...

Early Media Markt deals for Black Friday 2023...

Rumors of Sony A7S IV Release with Dual-Layer...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy