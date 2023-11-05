Google Maps Introduces Wheelchair Accessible Routes, but Are They Longer?

Google Maps Introduces Wheelchair Accessible Routes and Other New Features

Google Maps has recently added a feature that allows users to access wheelchair-friendly routes. These routes are designed to avoid stairs and prioritize the use of elevators, making them convenient for people carrying suitcases or those who prefer ramps or elevators over stairs. In addition to ensuring wheelchair accessibility, these routes also offer a more accessible option overall compared to the standard routes that prioritize the shortest distance. To activate this feature, users simply need to press the menu button and select “Wheelchair Accessible” in the Options section when starting a walking route.

Another new feature introduced by Google Maps is Lens, which utilizes AI and augmented reality to help users familiarize themselves with new environments. By tapping the Lens icon in the search bar and using their phone’s camera, users can find information about nearby ATMs, transit stations, restaurants, cafes, and stores. Lens in Maps will be available in more than 50 new cities worldwide, including Austin, Las Vegas, Rome, Taipei, São Paulo, Buenos Aires, Bogotá, Santiago, Mexico City, Monterrey, and Lima.

Google Maps is also introducing visual searches, providing a more intuitive and visual way to search for activities and experiences. When users search for terms such as “street art,” “latte art,” or “best beaches,” they will receive a list of photographic results based on AI analysis of billions of images shared by the Maps community. This feature will begin rolling out in France, Germany, Japan, the United Kingdom, and the United States, with plans to expand to more countries over time.

To improve the search experience, Google Maps will now organize results by theme. For example, if someone is traveling to Tokyo and searches for “things to do,” themed sites such as “anime,” “cherry blossoms,” or “art exhibitions” will be suggested. These activity and food themed results will be available globally on Android and iOS in the coming weeks.

Google Maps is also introducing an immersive view for routes called Immersive View. This new feature utilizes computer vision and AI to create a digital model of the world using billions of aerial and Street View images. Users will be able to see bike lanes, sidewalks, intersections, and parking lots before setting off. The weather slider will provide information about air quality and visualizations of the route as the weather changes throughout the day. Additionally, AI and historical driving trends will simulate the number of cars on the road, taking into account potential traffic during rush hour.

With these new features, Google Maps continues to enhance its navigation and exploration capabilities, providing users with more accessible routes, immersive experiences, and better search results.

