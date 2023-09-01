Sony Introduces HT-AX7: A Portable Theater System with 360 Spatial Sound Mapping

Sony Introduces HT-AX7 Portable Theater System for Immersive Sound Entertainment

Sony has recently unveiled its latest innovation, the HT-AX7 portable theater system, which promises to deliver a revolutionary audio experience for music and movie enthusiasts. With its cutting-edge technology and sleek design, the HT-AX7 aims to immerse users in a surround sound experience, no matter where they are.

One of the key features of the HT-AX7 is its 360 Spatial Sound Mapping technology. This unique technology creates virtual speakers in front, rear, and above the user, allowing them to enjoy surround sound in any space. Users can place three speakers strategically and instantly transform their environment into a movie theater-like setting. The HT-AX7 also utilizes Sony’s up-mixing algorithm, which converts stereo sound into 3D surround sound, enhancing the immersion even further.

In addition to its cinematic sound capabilities, the HT-AX7 enhances everyday life by filling the room with rich sound effects. Whether users are doing household chores or having a gathering with friends, this portable theater system brings a new level of excitement to music and content consumption. The setup process is hassle-free, requiring only the placement of the speakers in desired corners of the room. The device also supports wireless connectivity, eliminating the need for messy cable layouts and allowing users to enjoy wireless music effortlessly.

The HT-AX7 boasts a portable design and long battery life, offering up to 30 hours of continuous usage. Users can easily take it anywhere in their home and connect it to their favorite devices via Bluetooth technology. Unlike traditional home theater systems, which are typically fixed in front of a TV, the HT-AX7’s portability enables users to enjoy high-quality sound entertainment wherever they go.

The suggested retail price for the HT-AX7 is HK$4,290. The public pre-sale is currently ongoing and will continue until September 30. The official release date is set for October 13.

Sony HT-AX7 Specifications:

– Dimensions and weight:

– Front Speakers (WxHxD) (mm): 306 mm x 97 mm x 123 mm; (Weight) (kg): 1.4 Kg

– Surround Back Speaker Dimensions (WxHxD) (mm): 122 mm x 39 mm x 122 mm; (Weight) (kg): 0.295 kg

– Rear/Front Speaker Top/Bottom Stack (WxHxD) (mm): 306 mm x 133 mm x 123 mm; (Weight) (kg): 2 kg

– Battery:

– Battery life: Approx. 30 hours

– 10 minutes Playtime on quick charge: Approx. 150 minutes

– Battery charge time: Front speakers: Approx. 4 hours, Rear speakers: Approx. 4.5 hours

– Amplifier:

– Amplifier type: S-Master

– Interface:

– Bluetooth Version: Bluetooth Version 5.2

– Bluetooth Compatible Profiles: A2DP, AVRCP, HFP, HSP, SPP

– Audio format:

– Bluetooth (receiver) Advanced Audio Coding (AAC), Subband Coding (SBC)

– Sound function:

– Sound Effect Mode: Sound Field

– Sound Effect: Night Mode, Voice Mode

– Virtual Surround Sound Technology: 360 Spatial Sound Mapping.

Overall, the Sony HT-AX7 portable theater system promises to revolutionize the way users experience sound entertainment. Its immersive surround sound capabilities, portable design, and long battery life make it a must-have for music and movie lovers.

