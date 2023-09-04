Exploring the Artistic Connection: Ultrasuede® Shanghai Showroom Showcases the Beauty of Nature and Design

Ultrasuede® Shanghai Showroom Celebrates the Connection Between Art, Nature, and Design

Shanghai, China – The Ultrasuede® Shanghai Showroom recently opened its doors to the public, showcasing the beautiful and innovative Ultrasuede® 24AW series. The showroom, designed by Lin Yuxian Design Office, effortlessly combines art and fashion with elements of nature to create a unique and inspiring space.

Ultrasuede® has been a trusted name in functional materials since 1970. Known for its soft and delicate texture, as well as its high-end quality, Ultrasuede® has captured the attention of designers and customers alike. The brand’s materials offer endless possibilities for design in various fields, allowing for more creativity and imagination.

The opening event of the Ultrasuede® Shanghai Showroom provided guests with a glimpse into the world of Toray’s cutting-edge materials and the breakthrough in the Ultrasuede® 24AW series. The showroom, inspired by the brand’s sustainable concept of plant material extraction, features a natural and comfortable atmosphere with lush green tones.

The showroom is divided into three functional areas: the fashion life area, the automotive material area, and the business negotiation area. Each area showcases the versatility and beauty of Ultrasuede® materials. The stylish living area displays the unique color cards of each series, while the automotive material area features a curved dome that presents a technological and futuristic aesthetic. The fusion of lighting and materials throughout the showroom creates a natural and flowing aesthetic that further enhances the connection between art, nature, and design.

The Ultrasuede® Shanghai Showroom aims to inspire creativity and innovation in the field of materials. By providing a comfortable and nature-inspired space, guests are encouraged to explore the beauty and possibilities of Ultrasuede®. The opening event welcomed media, designers, brand partners, scholars, and other distinguished guests to experience the artistic atmosphere firsthand. DIY handmade activities were also organized, allowing guests to get up close and personal with the materials.

During the opening event, Mr. Miki Umezawa, head of Ultrasuede® China Business Unit, shared insights into the inspiration and concept behind Ultrasuede® and the future prospects of the Ultrasuede® Shanghai Showroom. The event served as a platform for guests to understand the brand’s commitment to continuous technological innovation and its contribution to a sustainable society.

Ultrasuede® is an iconic material that has been trusted by designers and industries for decades. It is not only used in fashion apparel and home interiors but also in automobiles, aircraft interiors, smartphones, and smart wearables. The brand’s commitment to environmental sustainability is demonstrated by its use of polymer recycling technology and the incorporation of plant materials to reduce environmental impact. Ultrasuede® continues to evolve and explore the “beautiful possibilities” of the future.

Founded in 1926, Toray Co., Ltd., the parent company of Ultrasuede®, is a leading global chemical enterprise. With a focus on innovation and the power of chemistry, Toray is committed to developing fibers, functional chemicals, carbon fiber composites, life sciences, and engineering solutions. The company firmly believes in the transformative power of materials and seeks to contribute to the realization of a vibrant and colorful society.

As the Ultrasuede® Shanghai Showroom opens its doors, it invites visitors to immerse themselves in the beauty of art, nature, and design. The showroom serves as a testament to the lasting impact of Ultrasuede® and the brand’s dedication to pushing the boundaries of materials.

