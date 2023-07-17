Exploring the Infinite Possibilities of Chinese Opera: A Journey through Wang Shijian’s Lectures

Title: Wang Shijian’s “Ten Thousand Volumes of Audio and Painting” Lecture Series Continues to Inspire and Educate

Date: July 17, 2023

Source: Heilongjiang Daily

Author: Dong Yunping

In an online lecture series that took place on June 17, Wang Shijian, the founder and keynote speaker of the “Wan Juan Yin Hua” audio-visual reading promotion, captivated his audience with his passion and enthusiasm for Chinese opera. The lecture, held in the Provincial Library’s spacious and bright 612 multi-function hall, marked the 400th session of Wang Shijian’s lecture series, which began in 2018. The event has become immensely popular, attracting book, opera, movie, and music enthusiasts who are eager to engage in multi-perspective reading and appreciation.

Wang Shijian’s dedication to promoting Longjiang elegant art and conducting art lectures has earned him acclaim from both industry experts and art lovers. His “Wan Juan Audio and Painting” reading promotion project was awarded the title of “Top Ten Reading Promotion Activities in the Province” by the Propaganda Department of the Heilongjiang Provincial Party Committee in 2018. In 2019, the project received the prestigious “National Reading Promotion Project – Excellence Award” from the China Book Society. Wang Shijian himself was honored with the title of “Excellent Reading Promoter” by the Heilongjiang Provincial Library in 2022.

The popularity of Wang Shijian’s lectures was evident during the June 17 event. Wang Qing, a reader from Harbin, expressed her deep appreciation for the lecture on the globally renowned opera “Carmen.” She was impressed by the extensive range of topics covered by Wang Shijian, as he explored various art forms derived from the opera, including ballet, percussion, violin solos, film, and ice dance. Wang Qing praised the lecture for its multidisciplinary approach, which delved into literature, history, philosophy, geography, tourism, music, sports competition, and even space geometry. She found the knowledge shared in the lecture both mind-opening and enlightening.

Despite the lecture running an hour longer than scheduled, the audience remained engaged, leading to lively discussions on topics such as the nationality of opera and its vast prospects in China. Wang Qing fondly recalls the session, still enthusiastic and eager to explore previously uncharted fields of knowledge while gaining a deeper understanding of “Carmen.”

Reflecting on his journey as a public speaker, Wang Shijian expressed his gratitude for the opportunity to share his knowledge and passions with others. From his very first public lecture, Wang Shijian aimed to visualize and three-dimensionalize content, bringing color, sound, rhythm, and imagination to the reading experience. He believes his efforts have contributed to inspiring a greater love for reading among the public and increasing artistic taste.

Wang Shijian’s passion for knowledge and art stems from his upbringing in a scholarly family. Surrounded by books, his family embraced reading as a common pastime. His childhood fascination with movie theaters and obsession with film magazines fueled his love for movies and imagery. Working for the university radio station during his university years sparked his deep interest in music.

The fusion of art forms became Wang Shijian’s calling card, allowing him to connect various fields seamlessly. Through film sharing, he explored the world of artificial intelligence, drawing from Alan Turing’s life and achievements in code-breaking during World War II. Wang Shijian’s lectures also involve analyzing books, their film adaptations, the music within the films, and the history or context surrounding them.

An engineer by profession, Wang Shijian has consistently displayed great dedication to cultural dissemination and art. Over the years, he has conducted numerous lectures and events at various venues, including the Heilongjiang Provincial Library, Harbin Grand Theater, and local schools. His “Wan Juan Yin Hua” audio-visual reading promotion has reached over 10,000 readers, while his recorded course “Opening the Doors of Opera” for the Open University of China and the program “Italian Music Journey” for the Beijing International Music Festival have been widely praised. Wang Shijian also collaborated with the Heilongjiang Radio and Television Station to produce the art series appreciation program “Music Is A Flowing River,” which garnered the prestigious 2019-2020 China Radio and Television Award.

Despite describing himself as someone who is “unwilling to show his face,” Wang Shijian has become a prominent cultural communicator, thanks to a chance invitation to speak at the Harbin Grand Theater in 2017. His lectures have since become a beacon of inspiration, offering an immersive and multidimensional approach to art and knowledge, enriching the lives of countless individuals.

As Wang Shijian continues to embark on his mission to share his love for reading and the arts, he remains committed to enlightening and captivating the public. With each lecture, he aims to ignite a spark in others, urging them to delve deep into the vast ocean of knowledge and explore the limitless possibilities on their own cultural journey.

