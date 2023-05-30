Fabio “La Mole” Moli, convicted: his ex-wife spoke and revealed that she lived 30 years of violence

After the ruling that sentenced Fabio “La Mole” Moli to two years and two months suspended, his ex-wife Marta Galeano recounted the years of suffering from violence that she lived with the ex-boxer in Villa del Rosario.

“For 30 years I lived blows. always hit me. She hit me and I thought it was because I was drinking or it was out of jealousy. My children told me not to report it, but I did not lie, I told all my truth, what I have lived through for 30 years,” said the woman in an interview in Radio Miter Cordoba.

La “Negra”, as everyone in Villa del Rosario knows her and as “La Mole” publicly called her, explained why it was so difficult for him to get out of the cycle of violence to which she was subjected at home.

“I wanted my children to be well with their home, I brought a lot of money, my older children had a family and they had to rent, it was so that my children were well,” she said.

In another section of the note, Marta told why a while ago she recorded a video in which she relativized the accusations Against Fabio Moli: “I was at my daughter’s house, from the Polo de la Mujer they sent me to my eldest daughter’s house and the other two eldest fell and they told me I had to record a video because he was with Jorge Rial They told me that I had to do it otherwise I would lose a job. And my daughter, who had a little girl and they were all there, told me to record it, to this day I still regret that. I told them ‘you know the life I had’, but they insisted that he was going to lose his job”.

Questioning the system

Marta Galeano also revealed that At the Villa del Rosario police station, they took the exposures but discouraged her from denouncing her husband..

“I had many complaints here in Villa del Rosario and they told me ‘either you leave it or we’ll put you in prison because you come every 15 days’, they covered everything and nobody helped me, I only did exhibitions because they didn’t take my complaint,” he said.