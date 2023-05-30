Accident in Zeri, bus with students on board off the road: some injured

Zeri (Massa Carrara), 30 May 2023 – Accident in the province of Massa Carrara. A pullman with several high school students on board, it ended up off the road near the municipality of Zeri, on the road provincial 37. There would be some injuries.

The boys involved are transferred to the hospital Pontremoli and at the Massa hospital. Firefighters with various teams and even helicopters were on site. 118 sent some ambulances. Also present was the mayor of Zeri Christian Petacchi. The accident site is in Tecchia Rossa, halfway between the cities of Pontremoli and Zeri.

The students almost all belong to the “Pacinotti Belmesseri” high school in Pontremoli, which brings together different courses, from hotel management to agriculture.

To understand what caused it the heeling and the road exit of the vehicle. Several calls to emergency vehicles that came from passing motorists. The bus is from Tuscan bus lines.

The bus would have ended up in an escarpment. Reach the point where it stopped he pullman it wasn’t easy. Some of the very young would go out the windows. The incident happened after leaving school.

On site, among the various emergency vehicles, including those of the Alpine rescue, to reach the rather impervious point where the bus ended up. Provincial road 37, where the accident took place, was closed to allow for relief efforts. The area is a few kilometers from the border between Liguria and Tuscany.