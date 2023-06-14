Farewell to Cormac McCarthy, frontier storyteller

Listen to the audio version of the article

Solitary and frontier, like many of his characters, he died on June 13th Cormac McCarthyat his home in Santa Fe, New Mexico.

Writer on the verge of legend, rewarded by the public and critics who have always highlighted his uncommon qualities.

The New York Times once wrote that «his characters were outsiders, like him»: yet in recent years McCarthy had often been indicated as a possible winner of the Nobel Prize for literature, and certainly, together with Philip Roth, he was among the most important American writers of recent decades.

Author of famous works, such as Crazy Horsesor the post-apocalyptic The street for which he won the Pulitzer, up to the famous It’s no country for old men (adapted by the Coen brothers into a film starring Tommy Lee Jones, Javier Bardem and Josh Brolin, awarded at the Academy Awards), in Italy McCarthy was published by Einaudi and had also become a cult author in Italy.

Precisely in this 2023, defying age, the author of the “Frontier Trilogy” had returned to writing and publishing, after a long break: The Passenger e Stella Marisreleased in the US two months apart, are two novels with an intertwined plot that detached thematically and stylistically from the writer’s previous work to tell the story of themore obsessive than Bobby and Alicia Westerntwo brothers tormented by the legacy of their father, a physicist who had helped build the atomic bomb.