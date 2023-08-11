Farewell to Michela Murgia, the funeral today. Soon an unpublished work on the meaning of parenthood

A church funeral is his last political act, as he wrote Roberto Saviano, an encounter that has nothing private: “For everyone it was his writing, his saying, his fighting, this greeting will be for everyone”. The religious celebration will be held in Rome at 3.30 pm in the Basilica of Santa Maria in Montesanto, the Church of artists in Piazza del Popolo. To officiate the rite will be don Walter Insertassociate professor at the Pontifical Gregorian University and chaplain at Rai since 2004.

Michela Murgia is dead, goodbye to the writer champion of rights PASQUALE QUARANTA 10 August 2023

With regard to the will, for months the writer has meticulously decided that the protection of her queer family should be “full and total”, says the lawyer Cathy LaTower. “We have used all the tools that the law allows, adapting them to our reality: a will, an advance declaration of treatment (or the “living will”) and finally the principle that a person can refuse an aggressive treatment” explains the activist, civil rights expert and testamentary curator, who has followed the writer in recent years.

What is known so far about the inheritance, Murgia had revealed to Vanity Fair: «Once the real estate issue was resolved, which in our case was easy, because we are not real estate developers, my entire wardrobe goes to Clare Tagliaferriwho will distribute it according to his choices. Patricia Renzi he will have jewels and trinkets.’ AND Clare Valerio? «She doesn’t want to know anything, she is in the denial phase, she says:“ I want to pretend that these preparations for death do not exist ”. It’s his way of protecting himself from the thought of loss,” Murgia said.

“Computer, account password and French knighthood” was instead the request for Alessandro Giammeione of her soul children, who will also become the curator of her posthumous works: «Michela wrote until the last day of her life, she even dictated her words – says the author of Male stuff (Einaudi), university professor of Italian literature at Yale – Michela left writings in which she believed deeply. Before you died, you delivered very touching pages on the sense of parenthood and kinship that will probably come out of Rizzoli. There remains a rich heritage of texts written over the years, many missing stories and unpublished pages» reveals Giammei. The Murgia revolution will not end with her.

