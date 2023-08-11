Home » Farewell to Michela Murgia, the funeral today. Soon an unpublished work on the meaning of parenthood
Entertainment

Farewell to Michela Murgia, the funeral today. Soon an unpublished work on the meaning of parenthood

by admin
Farewell to Michela Murgia, the funeral today. Soon an unpublished work on the meaning of parenthood

A church funeral is his last political act, as he wrote Roberto Saviano, an encounter that has nothing private: “For everyone it was his writing, his saying, his fighting, this greeting will be for everyone”. The religious celebration will be held in Rome at 3.30 pm in the Basilica of Santa Maria in Montesanto, the Church of artists in Piazza del Popolo. To officiate the rite will be don Walter Insertassociate professor at the Pontifical Gregorian University and chaplain at Rai since 2004.

Michela Murgia is dead, goodbye to the writer champion of rights PASQUALE QUARANTA 10 August 2023

With regard to the will, for months the writer has meticulously decided that the protection of her queer family should be “full and total”, says the lawyer Cathy LaTower. “We have used all the tools that the law allows, adapting them to our reality: a will, an advance declaration of treatment (or the “living will”) and finally the principle that a person can refuse an aggressive treatment” explains the activist, civil rights expert and testamentary curator, who has followed the writer in recent years.

What is known so far about the inheritance, Murgia had revealed to Vanity Fair: «Once the real estate issue was resolved, which in our case was easy, because we are not real estate developers, my entire wardrobe goes to Clare Tagliaferriwho will distribute it according to his choices. Patricia Renzi he will have jewels and trinkets.’ AND Clare Valerio? «She doesn’t want to know anything, she is in the denial phase, she says:“ I want to pretend that these preparations for death do not exist ”. It’s his way of protecting himself from the thought of loss,” Murgia said.

Queer family, Murgia and that invisible thread that binds more than blood Pasquale Quaranta 18 May 2023

See also  Ma Li is serving as an anti-epidemic volunteer. Actor Chen Long is also serving as a community volunteer - Xinhua English.news.cn

“Computer, account password and French knighthood” was instead the request for Alessandro Giammeione of her soul children, who will also become the curator of her posthumous works: «Michela wrote until the last day of her life, she even dictated her words – says the author of Male stuff (Einaudi), university professor of Italian literature at Yale – Michela left writings in which she believed deeply. Before you died, you delivered very touching pages on the sense of parenthood and kinship that will probably come out of Rizzoli. There remains a rich heritage of texts written over the years, many missing stories and unpublished pages» reveals Giammei. The Murgia revolution will not end with her.

Do you want to tell us your story? Write to Diversity Editor (Click here). Also on Facebook (Click here), Instagram (Click here), Twitter (Click here), LinkedIn (Click here).

You may also like

How to find the right watch for the...

Grappa Experience – bartender.it

OBLIVION PROTOCOL – The Fall Of The Shires

EARTHSIDE – Highly Anticipated New Album “Let The...

Nightmarer – Deformity Adrift – HeavyPop.at

Puerto Rican Singer Carlos Camacho Passes Away at...

WARMEN – Here For None

Nils Lofgren – Mountains – HeavyPop.at

IRON SAVIOR – Weitere Hammer-Single „In The Realm...

Renowned Puerto Rican Singer Carlos Camacho, Member of...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy