Announcement: Public Solicitation of Opinions on the Revised Draft of the Regulations on the Protection of Xihe Rivers in Fuxin City

Fuxin Municipal Bureau of Justice Seeks Public Opinion on Revised Draft Regulations for the Protection of Xihe Rivers

The Fuxin Municipal Bureau of Justice has announced the public solicitation of opinions on the “Regulations on the Protection of Xihe Rivers in Fuxin City (Revised Draft).” The goal of this initiative is to enhance the openness and transparency of legislation and improve the quality of legislation.

The full text of the “Regulations on the Protection of Xihe Rivers in Fuxin City (Revised Draft)” is now publicly released for comments from all walks of life. All relevant units and individuals are encouraged to submit their revisions to the draft before September 10, 2023.

Opinions can be mailed to the Fuxin Judicial Bureau by letter or email. The correspondence address is No. 9, Yuxin Road, Xihe District, Fuxin City, Room 306, Legislative Section, Fuxin Judicial Bureau, postal code: 123000. The email address is fxssfjlfk@163.com.

The Fuxin Municipal Bureau of Justice emphasizes the importance of public participation in the legislative process and invites everyone to contribute their insights and suggestions to the development of the revised regulations.

The “Regulations on the Protection of Xihe Rivers in Fuxin City (Revised Draft)” covers several key areas, including planning, source area protection and ecological restoration, conservation and intensive utilization of water resources, coastline protection and management of water areas, pollution prevention and control, high-quality development, legal responsibilities, and supplementary provisions.

Chapter 1 of the draft focuses on general provisions, defining the legislative purpose and scope of application. It aims to strengthen the protection of the ecological environment of the Xihe River Basin, promote the conservation and intensive use of water resources, build a water ecological civilization, promote high-quality development, and achieve the harmonious coexistence between man and nature.

Chapter 2 concentrates on planning, emphasizing the incorporation of ecological protection and high-quality development of the Xihe River Basin into national economic and social development planning and annual plans. It also highlights the importance of national land and space planning and comprehensive planning for the Xihe River Basin.

Chapter 3 focuses on source area protection and ecological restoration, outlining measures to establish a Xihe water conservation area and implement strict management and protection of forest land and grassland in the area. It also emphasizes the importance of conservation tillage and ecological restoration projects.

Chapter 4 addresses the conservation and intensive utilization of water resources, emphasizing the principles of water resources development and utilization. It underscores the importance of water conservation, unified allocation, total volume control, and coordination between local and external water sources.

The Fuxin Municipal Bureau of Justice encourages all stakeholders to participate in the public solicitation of opinions and contribute to the development of the revised regulations. The government aims to protect the Xihe Rivers and ensure the sustainable development of the Xihe River Basin.

The deadline for submitting opinions is September 10, 2023.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

