International choir seminar invites you to concerts

Around 60 singers, mainly from Austria, Germany and Switzerland, take part in the one-week seminar, which offers a wide variety of courses from singing to bodywork. Of course, the traditional concerts should not be missing either, starting on August 16th with the Vocal Night (from 7 p.m.), followed on the 17th by a recital of classical arias by Mozart and Schubert (7.30 p.m.) and the final concert with choir and orchestra ( Georg Friedrich Handel, “Messiah”, 7 p.m. in the Innviertel Cathedral). The chamber choirs (from jazz/pop to classical) will then present themselves in the frescoed hall of the palace.

Admission is free, donations are requested. Interested singers can find out more about next year’s seminar at chorseminar-zell.org.

