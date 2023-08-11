The Power of Reiki: Ancient Practice for Inner Serenity in a Modern World

World Reiki Day: Exploring the Ancient Practice That Promotes Inner Serenity and Mental Health

In an age where stress and anxiety have become pervasive in our daily lives, World Reiki Day offers an opportunity to delve into an ancient practice that is gaining popularity for its outstanding ability to promote inner serenity and well-being. Celebrated on Tuesday, August 15, Reiki is a medicinal art that originated in Japan, which channels universal energy to heal, balance, and revitalize both the body and mind.

Developed by Japanese monk Mikao Usui, Reiki is far more than a simple technique. It is a holistic healing method that addresses not only physical symptoms but also emotional and spiritual discomfort. The practice involves the laying on of hands to restore the body’s natural balance and promote well-being.

With its roots dating back to the 19th century, Reiki has evolved over time to become valued as a resource for spiritual development and comprehensive well-being. It is performed by trained professionals who use the laying on of hands to stimulate the body’s healing process. The underlying concept is that energy flows through us and can be harnessed to initiate the healing process.

Teresa Salazar Posada, a certified Reiki therapist and author of several books on the subject, explains that Reiki is based on the belief that everyone possesses a universal vital energy that flows within them. When this energy becomes blocked or unbalanced, it can manifest as physical or mental discomfort. Reiki aims to release blockages and restore the natural flow of energy through gentle touches and hand movements over the body.

Salazar is also a pioneer and creator of the angelic Reiki technique, which involves channeling healing energy with the assistance of angels. She emphasizes that in today’s tumultuous world, angelic Reiki offers a sanctuary of calmness and an opportunity to reconnect with oneself, with the help of angels. Salazar has certified over 2,000 individuals globally in this technique.

The benefits of Reiki include stress reduction, anxiety and depression relief, increased mental clarity, inner peace, pain relief, and immune system stimulation. Practitioners believe that it helps maintain balanced energy, regulates energy centers, and promotes physical, mental, and emotional well-being.

According to Salazar, angelic Reiki is a personalized and unique experience, ideal for self-therapy, where hands act as channels to transmit healing energy with the guidance of the Angelic Kingdom. It adapts to each individual’s specific needs and creates an environment conducive to deep relaxation and tension release.

Tatiana Parra, founder of the Jappymind business meditation and well-being initiative, and director of Encuentro del Ser, highlights that Reiki’s benefits can also be experienced in the corporate environment. Introducing Reiki into the workplace can have practical benefits by nurturing personal well-being and unlocking transformative potential. It mitigates the harmful effects of stress, worry, and overwork, opening doors to a new level of well-being.

As awareness of the importance of mental health continues to grow, Reiki is emerging as a powerful tool for promoting emotional well-being. Regardless of age or profession, more and more individuals are finding solace and balance in Reiki. In a society focused on action, speed, and noise, Reiki reminds us of the significance of pausing, breathing, and taking care of our inner being.

World Reiki Day serves as a reminder that a touch of universal energy may hold the key to unlocking the healing potential within each of us. It encourages us to prioritize self-care in a world consumed by daily stresses. It is a practice that invites us to find tranquility and serenity amid the chaos.

To get started in Reiki, here are five recommendations:

1. Seek out a certified Reiki therapist or instructor to guide you through the practice.

2. Take the time to understand the principles and foundations of Reiki.

3. Create a calm and peaceful space for your Reiki sessions.

4. Practice self-care and focus on your own well-being before offering Reiki to others.

5. Embrace Reiki as a lifelong journey of self-discovery and growth.

On World Reiki Day, let us explore the ancient practice that can bring balance, serenity, and optimal well-being into our lives.

