Farewell to the American poet Louise Glück, Pulitzer Prize winner in 1993 and Nobel Prize in 2020

WASHINGTON. The American poet Louise luck she died at her home in Cambridge, Massachusetts. She was 80 years old and in her artistic life, which stretched over fifty years, she obtained all kinds of recognition – from Pulitzer in 1993 but to Nobel in 2020. The confirmation of his disappearance was given by Jonathan Galassi, his editor, who however did not provide further details. She had been suffering from cancer for some time.

Glück had become extraordinarily famous for her ability to collect many aspects of life in verse and poetry: she had written about her childhood, family, loneliness and death, drawing inspiration from ancient mythology and drawing equally from her experience which perhaps more than anything else it characterized his poetics. An example is Ararata 1990 collection in which he outlined theexperience the pain of losing his father.

He had begun composing in the late 1960s, but sent his first book to a publisher when he was just 16. It was not published. In his biography, however, the intellectual wrote that some of those verses and those cadences had then appeared, albeit slightly revised, in the works of his maturity.

Glück was born in New York in 1943 and grew up on Long Island, her father was a Jewish immigrant who had founded the X-Acto cutting tool empire. A very concrete man, however, he had always pushed Louise and her other children to cultivate their creative passions, writing lyrics, taking music, art and dance lessons. She enrolled in a poetry workshop at Columbia University and in 1968 she completed her first collection of poems, Firstbornbefore falling in a long silence. From which she emerged in the late 1970s before finally blossoming in the 1980s when the Pulitzer Prize gave her the recognition she had hoped for.

In 1985 the Washington Post labeled his “extraordinarily strong and direct” language, popular in the noblest sense of the term. That was the moment his collection The Triumph of Achille had received the National Book Critics Circle Award. Among the reasons is the emphasis on language, characterized by a pclear and meticulous attention to rhythm and repetition. Many of his poems developed as conversations or confessions between two people. In his award acceptance speech he emphasized this intimate dimension of the human being. He said: “I liked the feeling that what the poem said was essential and also private, the message received from the priest or the analyst.”

Although she based much of her production on “experience” – and loneliness and pain (she dropped out of high school following an eating disorder) were characterizing traits – hers was never a solipsistic vision. And in the reasons with which the Nobel Committee had awarded her the highest recognition there is the praise of her «of her of her unmistakable poetic voice which with austere beauty makes individual existence universal.”

