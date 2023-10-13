spotlight | lauren mayberry – wienkonzert.com

„lauren mayberry“ was born on October 7th, 1987 in Thornhill in Scotland. She began playing the piano and drums at an early age, but did not decide on a music career but instead studied journalism, which she completed in 2010. She worked for a British music website called “The Line of Best Fit” and also played in bands as a drummer.

In the band “Blue Sky Archives” she not only played the drums but also sang – and the band’s producer, Iain Cook, was just starting his own band project, became aware of her and bang – Lauren Mayberry finally joined his band. “goats“ and a brilliant career was born.

After four albums, numerous singles and awards with “Chvrches”, “Lauren Mayberry” announced in July 2023 that she would be embarking on a solo path including a tour. Her first single “was released on September 1st, 2023.”are you awake?“ and on October 10th, 2023 the branches single “shame“. So if you’ve always been a CHVRCHES fan and celebrate her solo singles, you shouldn’t miss the chance to see Lauren Mayberry live at the Vienna Flex! But everyone else should also make a pilgrimage and experience this whirlwind on stage – it will be great!

19.10.2023 / lauren mayberry im flex (fb-event) (tickets)

