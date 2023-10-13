Arrow Electronics’ new managed services package

Strategy

Thus Arrow Electronics offers channel partners a solid foundation to compete and thrive in the rapidly growing managed IT services market

Published on 12 Oct 2023

Mark Barcham, head of services and go-to-market sales for Arrow Enterprise Computing Solutions Business in EMEA

Challenges surrounding industry skills shortages, the costs associated with building a managed services platform, and the need to balance cash flow while ensuring return on investment are increasingly felt by many IT service providers . For this reason, Arrow Electronics, a global provider of products, services and solutions for industrial and commercial customers using electronic components and enterprise computing solutions, has designed a portfolio of managed services specifically designed to support channel partners throughout the entire supply cycle. life of the management and provision of Managed Services.

New managed services for channel partners

According to the study that Cisco commissioned from the global technology market analysis company Canalys, Managed Services will grow by 12.7% in 2023, for a total value of 472 billion dollars, exceeding the estimated 3.5% of IT spending overall. From data management to networking and security to the cloud, Arrow’s managed services will help maintain a reliable, secure and efficient IT infrastructure, allowing businesses to focus on growth and innovation and include:

Storage: In-depth, around-the-clock monitoring of storage deployments, both on-premise and in the cloud, to improve performance and ensure cost savings. Cloud backup: Helps ensure a secure backup for each subscriber to the service. Networking and security: Improved operational efficiency, prevent threats and anticipate security vulnerabilities with automatic monitoring, alerts and proactive recovery services. Cloud orchestration: Accelerate public cloud deployments by leveraging 24/7 cloud monitoring and a self-service portal to orchestrate and automate the daily operations of public cloud infrastructure providers.

Goal: Drive accelerated growth and recurring revenue streams

According to Mark Barcham, head of service and go-to-market sales for Arrow Enterprise Computing Solutions Business in EMEA, “continuous innovation and the delivery of cutting-edge services are key to remaining competitive and ensuring needs are met , constantly evolving, of end users”.

With this in mind, Arrow Electronics’ new managed services portfolio aims to deliver substantial value, enabling channel partners to pivot into new areas of strategic focus and continue to deliver strong business outcomes for their customers.

“We are here – observes Barcham – to help partners increase recurring revenue streams, without being constrained by the overheads typically associated with maintaining a rich portfolio of services”.

