Home » A geological study warns of the danger of rockslides in Aden
News

by admin
Yamanat

A geological study warned of the dangers of rockslides in Aden Governorate, southern Yemen.

The field study conducted by the project to produce a rock cover risk map at the Geological Survey and Mineral Resources Authority in Aden concluded that the districts of Sirah and Al-Mualla are at risk of rock collapses.

According to the study, rockslides may occur at any time in those areas, given that the geological formation of the rock cover in the two districts is due to what is known as Yemen’s Tertiary volcanoes, whose rocks are characterized by a large number of cracks, discontinuities, and breaks.

The study pointed out that the urban and urban expansion in Aden Governorate towards the slopes contributed to increasing the instability of the rocky slopes.

The study identified 8 high-risk sites in Sira District, and one site in Al-Mualla District, stressing the need to take immediate measures to address them.

According to the study, treatment measures included rehabilitating rocky slopes to reduce the risk of collapses, evacuating residents from areas at risk, and placing warning signs in areas at risk.

The study called on the responsible authorities in the country to take the necessary measures to prevent human disasters in these areas.

The study recommended developing a national plan to reduce the risks of rockslides, establishing a system to monitor rockslides, educating residents about the dangers of rockslides, and developing legislation to regulate urban expansion in areas at risk.

Source: The official website of the Aden Geological Survey and Mineral Resources Authority

