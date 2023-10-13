Israeli Billionaire Idan Ofer Resigns from Harvard Board over Response to Hamas Attacks

Israeli Billionaire Idan Ofer and Wife Resign from Harvard Executive Board in Protest against University’s Response to Hamas Attacks

In a shocking move, Israeli billionaire Idan Ofer and his wife Batia have resigned from the executive board of Harvard’s Kennedy School of Government in protest against the university’s handling of the recent Hamas terrorist attacks against Israel. The couple, who have a combined fortune valued at almost US$20 billion, expressed their disappointment in the university’s leadership and stated that they could no longer support Harvard and its committees.

The resignation of the Ofers comes amidst a swirl of controversy at the university following the release of an anti-Israel statement by a coalition of student groups. The letter, which solely blamed Israel for the deadly Hamas attacks, triggered widespread condemnation and prompted some students to distance themselves from it.

However, the Ofers clarified that the anti-Israel letter was not the primary reason for their resignation and criticism. According to a source familiar with the matter, their decision was mainly motivated by the way Harvard leaders responded to the attacks on Israel. The couple denounced those who sought to blame Israel for the atrocities committed by the terrorist organization Hamas.

Idan Ofer’s resignation from the Kennedy School’s executive board, which is chaired by billionaire David Rubenstein, has highlighted the increasing discontent among business and philanthropic leaders advising the dean. These leaders are considered to be among the most committed financial supporters of the school.

Idan Ofer, the son of shipping billionaire Sammy Ofer, is a majority stakeholder in Israel Corp., an energy, shipping, and chemicals conglomerate. He also holds a controlling stake in Kenon Holdings, a New York-listed holding company.

In response to the Ofers’ resignation and criticism, Harvard President Claudine Gay released a video statement reiterating the university’s stance against terrorism and hate. Gay emphasized that Harvard rejects harassment or intimidation of individuals based on their beliefs and embraces a commitment to freedom of expression. She clarified that while the university does not punish or sanction people for expressing objectionable opinions, it does not support them either.

The controversy surrounding Harvard escalated when CEOs and business leaders, including hedge fund billionaire Bill Ackman, called for the names of students associated with organizations supporting the anti-Israel statement to be made public. Despite the fact that some students distanced themselves from the letter or claimed unawareness of it, a “doxing truck” displaying the names and faces of supposedly linked students circulated near the campus.

As misinformation continues to spread on social media, the Ofers emphasized the importance of institutions like Harvard speaking with a clear and unequivocal voice during these critical times. While Harvard did not comment specifically on the Ofers’ resignation, the university’s silence raises questions about its commitment to supporting the people of Israel and recognizing Hamas as a terrorist organization.

It remains to be seen how Harvard will address the growing controversy and the consequences that the resignation of influential figures like the Ofers might have on the university’s reputation and standing.

