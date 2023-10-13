Home » China Elects Wang Dongming as Chairman of the All-China Federation of Trade Unions
China Elects Wang Dongming as Chairman of the All-China Federation of Trade Unions

Beijing, October 12th – The 18th Executive Committee of the All-China Federation of Trade Unions held its first plenary meeting on October 12th to elect the chairman, vice-chairmen, and members of the bureau of the 18th Executive Committee of the All-China Federation of Trade Unions. Wang Dongming was elected as the new chairman of the All-China Federation of Trade Unions.

According to the “Chinese Trade Union Constitution,” the bureau of the All-China Federation of Trade Unions is composed of the chairman, vice-chairmen, and members of the bureau. The members of the 18th Executive Committee of the All-China Federation of Trade Unions conducted a secret ballot to elect the chairman, vice-chairmen, and presidium members of the 18th Executive Committee.

In addition to Wang Dongming, 15 other comrades were elected as vice-chairmen of the 18th Executive Committee of the All-China Federation of Trade Unions. These include Xu Liuping, Sun Jusheng, Yang Yudong, Wei Dichun, Wu Xiuzhang, Muheyati Garmuhamati, Zhu Jianping, Ma Lu, Lin Yi, Zhong Hongjiang, Gou Ping, Jin Shanwen, Guo Mingyi, Ju Xiaolin, and Gao Fenglin. Furthermore, 57 comrades, including Wang Chun, were elected as members of the presidium of the 18th Executive Committee.

During the subsequent first plenary meeting of the Presidium of the 18th Executive Committee of the All-China Federation of Trade Unions, Xu Liuping was elected as the first secretary of the Secretariat. Yang Yudong, Wei Dichun, Zhu Jianping, Ma Lu, Zhong Hongjiang, Jin Shanwen, Zou Zhen, Wang Jiaoping, Zhang Xinwu, and Pan Jian were selected as secretaries of the Secretariat.

The All-China Federation of Trade Unions serves as the national trade union federation in China. It aims to represent and protect the rights and interests of workers and promote harmonious labor relations. The newly elected chairman, Wang Dongming, will play a crucial role in overseeing the activities and initiatives of the federation in the coming years.

Overall, the election of Wang Dongming as the chairman of the All-China Federation of Trade Unions reflects the commitment of the Chinese government to ensuring the well-being and rights of workers in the country. With the new leadership in place, it is expected that the federation will continue to actively support and advocate for workers’ rights nationwide.

