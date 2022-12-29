Listen to the audio version of the article

«Vivienne, we love you»: with these words ends the note with which Andreas Kronthaler, her life and creativity partner, announced the death of Vivienne Westwood, designer who wrote the history of British fashion. Westwood was 81 years old, and died in Clapham, south London, “at peace and surrounded by her family”.

“Vivienne continued to do the things she loved to do, until the end, drawing, working on her art, writing her book, and changing the world for the better,” the emotional note reads. She has had an amazing life. Her innovation and her impact over the past 60 years has been immense and she will continue into the future.” The note also recalls the passion with which Vivienne Westwood had led her battle for sustainability especially in recent years: «Vivienne has always been on the side of justice and she has worked to save the world. Shortly before expiring you said “Julian Assange is a hero and he was treated horribly by the British government” and “Capitalism is a crime. It is at the root of wars, climate change and corruption.”

At the end of this year Vivienne Westwood had founded, together with her children and granddaughter, The Vivienne Foundation, an NGO designed to protect and continue her legacy, political and in fashion, which will be officially launched in 2023.