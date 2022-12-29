Home Business Pagoda Group (02411) plans to issue 78.9475 million shares globally from December 29, 2022 to January 9, 2023 Pagoda_Sina Finance_Sina.com
Pagoda Group (02411) will issue an IPO from December 29, 2022 to January 9, 2023. It intends to issue 78.9475 million shares globally, of which Hong Kong sales account for about 10% and international sales account for about 90%. The offering price will not exceed HK$6.20 per offer share, and is expected to be no less than HK$5.00 per offer share; 500 shares per lot, and it is expected that the shares will be traded on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange at 9:00 a.m. on January 16, 2023 (Monday).

