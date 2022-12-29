Home Business Piazza Affari slows down in the wake of the increase in infections in China. Ftse Mib at 23,700 points
Piazza Affari slows down in the wake of the increase in infections in China. Ftse Mib at 23,700 points

Still negative intonation in Piazza Affari with the Ftse Mib index starting trading below parity. All the main indices of the Old Continent are weighed down by worries about the new outbreak of Covid infections in China, a situation that overshadows the chances of a rapid recovery of the world economy.

In detail, the index of Italian blue chips is down 0.37% after 30 minutes of trading, thus reaching 23,681 points.

Within the main basket of Piazza Affari, the performance of Diasorin stands out, starting trading up by 0.8% to 128 euro per share; followed by STMicroelectronics (+0.5%) and Amplifon which, after yesterday’s increases, is still up 0.18% today.

Conversely, sales on Leonardo (-1.87%), Tim (-1%) and Bper Banca down by 0.93%.

At the moment the Btp / Bund spread is currently at 214 basis points, up 0.17% compared to yesterday’s close.

