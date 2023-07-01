Home » Internet – Twitter limits the number of tweets that can be read each day
Internet – Twitter limits the number of tweets that can be read each day

Internet – Twitter limits the number of tweets that can be read each day

In the fight against artificial intelligence harvesting, Twitter is temporarily limiting the number of tweets its users can view.

In the fight against artificial intelligence harvesting, Twitter is temporarily limiting the number of tweets its users can view. Verified account holders will be able to read 6,000 tweets a day, Twitter boss Elon Musk announced on Saturday. Existing unverified account holders can view 600 tweets per day, new users with unverified accounts can only read 300 posts per day.

The move is intended to combat the “extreme extent of data mining” by other online platforms, Musk wrote in the online service on Saturday. The new limits are set to be relaxed “soon,” allowing verified accounts to read 8,000 tweets per day, unverified accounts to 800, and new unverified accounts to read 400 tweets per day. Musk did not name a time for this.

The Twitter boss had already announced the day before that reading tweets should in future only be possible for people who have a Twitter account themselves.

When developing artificial intelligence, many companies feed it with examples of conversations held in online services. Recently, “hundreds of organizations” have been “extremely aggressively mining Twitter data” in this way, which has sometimes led to the service being overloaded, Musk said.

