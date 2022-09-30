Home Entertainment Fashion week brings non-EU tourists back to Milan: pre-Covid spending has been exceeded
Entertainment

Fashion week brings non-EU tourists back to Milan: pre-Covid spending has been exceeded

by admin
Fashion week brings non-EU tourists back to Milan: pre-Covid spending has been exceeded

ServiceGLOBAL BLUE DATA

The event is confirmed as an important international catalyst. One in four purchases made by the Americans. Average receipt up by 18% to 1,438 euros

by Marta Casadei

The fashion week is confirmed as an important catalyst of attendance for Milan. And this edition reiterates a recovery in the spending of non-European tourists in the city: + 110% compared to pre-Covid levels, despite the heavy absences of Chinese (which before the pandemic “were worth” over 30% of luxury purchases) and Russians . The average receipt is also growing, reaching 1,438 euros, + 18% compared to 2019.

The data comes from the tax free operator Global Blue and highlights a new mix of nationalities that sees the predominance of Americans: one in four purchases, in fact, was made by US citizens. Arabs have also returned to shopping in Milan (13%) 2. The second place of Arabs (13%) is not surprising. In addition to a timid resumption of purchases by the Chinese – some were present just to follow the shows – the data highlight the positive performance of the British, who can only buy via tax free from 2021, and represent a high potential pool. In particular, the average receipt of the British stands at 2,033 euros, 41% more than the Americans who stop at 1,703 euros.

Among the categories of products purchased stand out watches and jewelry, whose average receipt rose by 54% to 7,412 euros compared to 2019, and Fashion & Clothing products which recorded a 95% recovery on transactions.

You may also like

Big S, Gu Junye, was interviewed for the...

The launch of the new X1 at the...

Fantasy Westward Journey Pharaoh scans the code to...

Nuova 500 protagonist at the Rom-E festival

Panerai takes customers to the base of the...

The movie “A Game of Chess” is scheduled...

Hot Toys Releases “Black Adam” Independent Movie –...

Tencent Music Chart Tour Plan | Love what...

MYGE officially released the 2022 autumn and winter...

Zerocalcare: “The meteorite has already fallen”. Michele Rech...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy