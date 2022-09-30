Listen to the audio version of the article

The fashion week is confirmed as an important catalyst of attendance for Milan. And this edition reiterates a recovery in the spending of non-European tourists in the city: + 110% compared to pre-Covid levels, despite the heavy absences of Chinese (which before the pandemic “were worth” over 30% of luxury purchases) and Russians . The average receipt is also growing, reaching 1,438 euros, + 18% compared to 2019.

The data comes from the tax free operator Global Blue and highlights a new mix of nationalities that sees the predominance of Americans: one in four purchases, in fact, was made by US citizens. Arabs have also returned to shopping in Milan (13%) 2. The second place of Arabs (13%) is not surprising. In addition to a timid resumption of purchases by the Chinese – some were present just to follow the shows – the data highlight the positive performance of the British, who can only buy via tax free from 2021, and represent a high potential pool. In particular, the average receipt of the British stands at 2,033 euros, 41% more than the Americans who stop at 1,703 euros.

Among the categories of products purchased stand out watches and jewelry, whose average receipt rose by 54% to 7,412 euros compared to 2019, and Fashion & Clothing products which recorded a 95% recovery on transactions.