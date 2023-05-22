“Fashion” YOUWEI Youwei Conceptual Art Exhibition & 2023 Autumn Press Conference

Inside the packaging, under the clothes, outside of the pretense, jumping out of the ever-changing “speedism”, YOUWEI Youwei uses consistent deep insight and empathy to dig out 100% of the spiritual core with 3% cognitive speculation, 3% Unexpected to reset 100% stereotypes, 3% charming ingenuity to light up 100% advanced decent.

On May 7, 2023, at Hall B of Shanghai West Shore Art Center, YOUWEI Youwei 2023 Autumn Conference will be titled “Fashion”. Through the presentation of conceptual art exhibitions, it will bring advanced aesthetics, texture and “unconventional” into daily life , will talk about the effortless ultimate comfort and YOUWEI’s tail-style self-introspection.

[Quiet Luxury’s spiritual core and dressing philosophy]

Not only restraining minimalism and expensive texture, the charm of Quiet Luxury lies in its quiet low-key humility and self-evident calmness. Its sense of relaxation comes from the precipitation of several generations, it is the spiritual richness that transcends material pursuits, and it is the long-term concern for self.

YOUWEI Youwei believes that Old Money’s self-pleasing and self-consistent state of mind is actually present in every human being. Blindly imitating the appearance of old money not only makes people deviate ironically from its spiritual core, but also loses themselves in the sameness. On the contrary, when people turn their attention to self-cognitive exploration, they can find a unique and charming style. And this is the starting point for YOUWEI Youwei to create YOUWEI Youwei’s Quiet Luxury dressing philosophy with free and real contemporary women as its muse.

[Subverting the world with or without pretense]

This concept art exhibition, through the “art master group exhibition” co-created by AI, uses installation art, performance art, and fashion shows as mixed media, focusing on “decoration”. In fact, there are metaphors everywhere, such as “no need to pretend”, unconventional accidents, out-of-context ridicule, unconventional ingenuity, and immersive experience, allowing the audience to become the brand’s co-creation partners for this exhibition.

YOUWEI Youwei pretended to “invite” 8 representative masters in art history, including Zhang Daqian, Duchamp, Picasso, Matis, and Cézanne, and together with YOUWEI Youwei’s main manager, Momo, created 9 digital paintings using AI work. From the explicit visual style to the concept of inner view, from a philosophical point of view, YOUWEI balances the ridicule and profoundness with a tail. And these creations also have a deep insight into the style of YOUWEI Quiet Luxury with a tail, breaking through the disguise under the quiet tone, forming a subtle hedge between the real and the abnormal, making people unable to tell whether the absurd is real or the real is all absurd.

[Installation art combined with performance art highlights the highlights of clothing design and sublimates the concept of brand expression]

The huge 3D printer was moved to the exhibition hall overnight, accompanied by continuous noise, in an elegant and quiet atmosphere, the goose symbolizing the true self gradually appeared. Use the seemingly out-of-the-ordinary image to guide people away from the stereotyped world. The childhood toy plug-in row has transformed into a large-scale sculpture, created by Yu Guoqiang, the co-founder of YOUWEI Youwei and sculpture artist. It means that adults who have experienced the world, through the gentle guidance of a child’s perspective, gradually peel off layers of camouflage and find the purest true self.

And the huge packaging dust bag in the show is the source of inspiration for the theme of this season. From “packaging”, “dressing” to “pretending”, the essence of “pretending” is made into the clothes, and then turned out of the clothes , and then become the outlet for models to walk out of the show, trying to trigger multi-dimensional thinking about what is “pretending”.

The moon-melting device co-created with artist Wang Feifei explores a new hidden ending for his new song “Distance from Celestial Objects”: the romance of meteorites is spinning alone in the night sky, looking at the moon’s waxing and waning. Pretend that you can’t get close, but look away for a moment, waiting for the waves full of starlight to head towards the moon, melting for an instant, and instantly becoming eternal. The image of the moon in the installation will be released in the joint clothing of Wang Feifei and Youwei later.

This season, YOUWEI Youwei’s design approach has become more restrained and restrained, and it is not eager to highlight its own personality. While maximizing the careless comfort, it continues the consistent unconventional thinking and integrates the creative aura of escape into the life scenes that can be seen everywhere. This is YOUWEI’s enduring style view, and it is also a continuous evolution that spirals with contemporary women’s state of mind and lifestyle, injecting unique vitality into the daily life that is at your fingertips.

It does not stop at the extreme texture and beauty of single products, but also uses fashion as a medium to express ideas and a bridge to integrate into the life and mood of contemporary women. It seems to be basic and daily, but it can make the skin melt into the delicate touch; it seems to be low-key and simple, but the craftsmanship is exquisite and complicated, inadvertently revealing ingenuity and taste; Confident and determined. In a sense, this is the season with the biggest change in YOUWEI’s explicit style, but it is also the season that most faithfully devotes its space to exploring and presenting the inner concepts and beliefs of contemporary women. The four major series of this fashion show have their own characteristics, aiming at different life scenes and lifestyles, they jointly compose the YOUWEI tail-style Quiet Luxury life illustration.

• Lin Jing and Li Xiaofeng, close friends of the brand, attended the exhibition and discussed with the manager Momo about the presentation of the Quiet Luxury style with a tail.

[Seven years of long-term development, a new chapter across the cycle]

Different from designer brands that are obsessed with a certain style, YOUWEI has been established for seven years. Behind the diversified style tonality and design techniques, what remains unchanged is the unrestricted creative force and exploration desire like a child. Self-iteration that resonates with contemporary women, as well as casual and humorous ridicule in the wild. From gluttonous garbage’s “Make the best use of everything” to sorry I screwed up’s “I’m nobody”, the expressions of YOUWEI Youwei every season are more like Woody Allen-style speculative discussions and Dadaist artistic experiments. It does not want consumers to change themselves to cater to the trend in order to catch up, but encourages every woman to enjoy the journey of exploring the inner self and the outer world, and uses YOUWEI’s tail-style dressing concept to easily interpret the present. Self, adapted to the rich scenes in life.

【Brand event】

In 2016, YOUWEI Youwei, an original Chinese women’s clothing brand, was founded

In October 2016, “I’m Trouble Maker” YOUWEI Youwei Series Press Conference (Shanghai Fashion Week)

In 2017, “Plaything Inspirational” YOUWEI Youwei 2018 Autumn and Winter Fashion Conference (Shanghai Fashion Week)

In September 2017, YOUWEI Youwei appeared in the 2017 Paris spring and summer fashion, and accepted an exclusive interview with Italian VOGUE

In March 2018, “Yellow Liang One Dream” YOUWEI Youwei 2018 Autumn and Winter Conference (Shanghai Fashion Week)

In October 2018, “One Stop to the End” YOUWEI Youwei 2019 Spring and Summer Conference (Shanghai Fashion Week)

In March 2019, “Make the best use of everything” YOUWEI Youwei 2019 Autumn and Winter Conference (Shanghai Fashion Week)

October 2019, “Night at the Museum” YOUWEI Youwei 2020 Spring/Summer Static Exhibition (Lafayette Art Center)

In April 2020, YOUWEI×MONOPOLY launched a joint series

In April 2020, YOUWEI Youwei’s first independent store in China officially opened in Shanghai Jiuguang Shopping Mall

In May 2020, “Reconstruction Retrograde 2020” YOUWEI Youwei China International Fashion Week Cloud Show

In October 2020, “New Money” YOUWEI Youwei 2021 Spring and Summer Conference (Shanghai Fashion Week)

December 2020, YOUWEI × iQIYI “Trend Partner 2”

April 2021, “Sorry, I Screwed Up” YOUWEI Youwei 2021 Autumn and Winter Conference (Shanghai Fashion Week)

April 2021, “Sorry, I Screwed Up” YOUWEI Youwei 2021 Autumn/Winter Mime Dance Performance + Static Art Exhibition (2F, Shanghai Jing’an Jiuguang Department Store)

In July 2021, YOUWEI×PEACEBIRD launched a joint series

In June 2022, “I’M NOBODY” YOUWEI Youwei 2022 Autumn and Winter Order Fair (Bailuwan Art Town)

In September 2022, the “You Tail Egg Slow Flash Store” will open for a limited time in Shanghai Jing’an Jiuguang Department Store

In December 2022, “RUNAWAY BRIDE” Yuo 2023 Summer Order Fair

[Appendix 2: Brand Introduction & Brief Introduction of Brand Manager]

“YOUWEI Youwei” is a girl with an independent spiritsexusing jokes and ridicule to truly express their lives!

Focusing on the present, the contemporary design brand YOUWEI focuses on designing for those contemporary women who are looking forward to change, independent, unconventional, and full of innovative spirit. It combines pragmatism with playful and ridiculing design techniques, and conveys “WHY SO” through interesting design points SERIOUS” way of life. Use the concept of one piece of clothing to wear more to break the single image, dialogue with the clothing, and make dressing full of fun. Founded in 2016, YOUWEI Youwei has become a domestic original designer brand favored by contemporary young people with the characteristics of personalized design, straightforward style and bold creativity in just a few years, and the number of buyer stores nationwide has reached 150+.

Momo.Z，Contemporary design brand “YOUWEI Youwei” principal and art director

“Rebellion seems more like a unique trait of a person in his youth. Most of the rebellion of young people is because newborn calves are not afraid of tigers, out of ignorance; Understand what is more important to yourself. But maybe, there is still a place in everyone’s heart. In this space, we carefully take care of our youthful spirit. It is like a tail, which will come out in due course. Remind us to do something truly meaningful and worth fighting for. This is the tail!”

The brand manager, designer Momo.Z, has an unconstrained thinking, is tired of sticking to the rules, plays cards unreasonably under the idea of ​​”Why not”, and develops a balance between sensibility and rationality.

More than 15 years of buyer and international brand procurement experience, as well as profound pure artistic accomplishment, make her have both an artistic attitude and a keen business sense. She seeks the balance point of the Chinese women’s clothing market between price and price, and expresses her unique views on fashion from it, and turns the abstraction, deconstruction, inversion, and banter in the artistic language into a new fashion trend and integrates it into the design.