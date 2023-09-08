FAT MIKE

Gets Strung Out

(Punk | Classic)

Label: Fat Wreck

Format: (LP)

Release: 15.09.2023

II wanted to hear what my songs sounded like without guitar chords and those annoying vocals and back-up vocalsFat Mike

The Legend

Mike Burkett aka FAT MIKE is known as the founding member, bassist and singer of the legendary punk rock band NOFX. They announced their dissolution last year, but anyone who has followed FAT MIKE’s work so far has probably already figured that they won’t be able to sit still for long. Shortly after the dissolution was announced, he founded the band CODEFENDANTS (a mixture of punk, hardcore and trap). But of course that’s not all, as most of you probably know, Mr. Burkett has been working hard for the last few years to build the world‘s first punk rock museum and he successfully opened it in Las Vegas on April 1st this year. He recently spoke on the Punk Rock MBA Podcast about how important it is to him to bring joy to humanity and how he needs to find new ways to continue to do so outside of NOFX. A few years ago he produced the punk rock musical “Home Street Home” and now he is breaking new ground again – in his latest work he ventures into the deep waters of classical music – and now, please take a seat, raise the curtain on the latest work by FAT MIKE.

Fat Mike Gets Strung Out

Three years ago, NOFX, under the direction of Baz The Frenchman, played a concert together with a full classical orchestra. Apparently the two had so much fun that they wanted to make their own album out of it. Mike and Baz don’t just take the melodies from selected NOFX songs (more on that in the report) and transform them into a classical music experience. When asked “Why a string album?” Mike answers: “Because I wanted to hear what my songs sounded like without guitar chords and those annoying vocals and back-up vocals. I wanted to hear every note in its purest form.”

As the author of this report, I listen to and enjoy every note, but since I unfortunately can’t really say much about the quality of a classical music album (I’m just a punk rocker), this will be a review of a slightly different kind. Instead of trying Without going into the instrumental parts and subtleties, we will look at the original songs and try to build a bridge to their classic interpretation.

Mike and Baz kick things off with “One Million Coasters,” a song about outdated technology, the Fat-Wreck camp and unsold CDs. The original song also ends with the gentle sounds of a bassoon – perhaps the guys had a subconscious desire to push the boundaries of the classic punk rock band line-up back then.

The second number comes from the punk rock musical “Home Street Home” and anyone who knows the song knows that it is a polyphonic piece with piano and screaming solo guitars. The song definitely has a lot of potential to be turned into a classic piece.

“Medio-Core” originally comes from the 2003 hit album “War On Errorism” and is actually a quieter number that only really picks up in the bridge, but this song also ends in the original with brass in the background.

It is getting interesting now

Now it gets interesting – “Total Bummer” is probably one of the songs that best describes the NOFX style. The fast punk rock beat, which usually immediately encourages a mosh pit, and a melancholic tenor immediately carry every punk rocker along. In the classical interpretation, the speed is significantly reduced and the sad lyrics are interpreted very emotionally by the string quartet. Definitely a highlight on this album.

The Japanese punk rock band Hi-STANDRAD also contributes a song with “I’m A Rat”. This number is also the second single from the album. In the YouTube video for the song, FAT MIKE talks with a lot of humor about his drug use and the interventions his band had with him.

Speaking of Drug Addiction – we continue with “Fuck Day Six”. FAT MIKE usually sings in his usual NOFX style about how hard it is to break out of drug addiction. Well, in Baz The Frenchman’s version it stays calm and thoughtful throughout and there are dramatic upswings in the middle of the song.

Punk mal anders

Punk rock with a difference – a must for every hardcore NOFX fan, but also an exciting listening experience for anyone who is not averse to classical music. You don’t have to like NOFX to enjoy this album, or as Mr. Brukrett says, “The perfect album for when the in-laws are over.” FAT MIKE always dares to try new things and express himself in new ways and you just have to like him for that.

Tracklist „Gets Strung Out“:

1. One Million Coasters

2. Life…Oh What A Drag

3. Mid-Core

4. Art of Protest

5. Total Bummer

6. I’m A Rat

7. Fuck Day Six

8. She’s Gone

9. The Desperation’s Gone

10. The Pieta

Total playing time: –

Band-Links:

FAT MIKE – Gets Strung Out9…Buy on Amazon{“@context”: “http://schema.org/”,

“@type”: “Organization”,

“name”: “FAT MIKE – Gets Strung Out”,”image”: [

“https://earshot.at/wp-content/uploads/2023/07/FatMike_sTrungout.jpeg”

],”review”: {

“@type”: “Review”,

“reviewRating”: {

“@type”: “Rating”,

“worstRating”: “0”,

“ratingValue”: “9”,

“bestRating”: “10”

},

“author”: {

“@type”: “Person”,

“name”: “Stefan von Habits”

}

}}

The post FAT MIKE – Gets Strung Out appeared first on earshot.at.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

