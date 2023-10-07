Featherweight: The Mexican Superstar Breaking Barriers in Regional Mexican Music

Backstage at the MTV Video Music Awards last month, Mexican superstar Featherweight gathered his band for an emotional talk before his performance. Being the first Mexican to ever perform at the VMA show was a milestone for him, but there was also an air of sadness due to threats he received from a powerful cartel in Tijuana. Despite the security concerns, Featherweight moved forward and faced the paparazzi on the red carpet. The next day, he expressed the importance of his performance and how he wanted to be recognized by fellow artists.

Featherweight, also known as Peso Pluma, is known for his modern versions of traditional Mexican music called corridos tumbados. His unique blend of hip-hop, reggaeton, and traditional elements has gained him tremendous success in the past two years. His album “Genesis” debuted at No. 3 on the Billboard all-genre album chart and has remained in the Top 10 for several weeks. With billions of streams on Spotify, Featherweight has turned regional Mexican music into a global phenomenon. He has collaborated with artists from different Spanish-speaking countries and achieved a significant milestone with his song “She Baila Sola” reaching the Top 5 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

Featherweight’s musical influences stem from Mexican narcocorridos artists like Chalino Sánchez and Ariel Camacho. However, he didn’t resonate with the traditional cowboy-style clothing associated with the genre and instead adopted a more rap-inspired fashion style. He appeared at the VMA Awards donning extravagant designer clothes and expensive jewelry, showcasing his unique persona.

The road to success hasn’t been without its challenges. Initially, the older figures of the Mexican music scene were uncertain how to react to the rising stars of corridos tumbados. Featherweight faced some friction, but he tries to focus on the positive aspects and not let negativity affect him. His performances have set a new standard in the concert scene, inspiring other artists to improve and add more elements to their shows.

Onstage, Featherweight’s energy is infectious, and his band members join in the joyous atmosphere. The way he dances and his distinctive hairstyles have become iconic. Despite facing some hate, it has only made him more popular.

Featherweight’s success has sparked significant interest in Mexican music, with media outlets like the podcast Augusto Papacovering the scene. The rise of artists like Featherweight has influenced the way concerts are performed and has pushed others to step up their game.

Overall, Featherweight’s journey to the VMA stage has been fast and non-linear. Through his unique blend of genres, he has brought regional Mexican music to a global audience. With his groundbreaking achievements and captivating performances, Featherweight continues to make waves in the music industry.

