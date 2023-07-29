Features and decorating tips

When decorating your home, the important thing is to print your personality. If you have a more traditional profile, the colonial style is a good option.

Because it brings together several interesting features, it is one of the main decoration styles. However, care must be taken not to confuse the rustic, the contemporary and the classic.

Understand how to apply the colonial style to your home, what are the ideal furniture, architecture and important decoration items.

What is the colonial style and what is its relevance in interior decoration?

Dining room decorated in colonial style.

The colonial style is a decoration that goes back to the Europeans, in the countries colonized by the nations of those continents. At the same time, it has touches of native peoples, which generates a great wealth of details, as you can see in the image above.

Thus, its relevance in interior decoration is because it carries part of the history of Brazil.

Typically, colonial decor combines bricks, wood and stone in a color palette reminiscent of nature. The most used shades are beige, brown and white.

With the combination of these elements, the result is a sophisticated and cozy environment. In addition, colonial furniture leans towards the rustic side and is complemented by ceramics, porcelain and lace.

What does colonial style mean?

Colonial style means an aesthetic that came from European countries and was applied in colonized nations. This was the model applied in the 16th and 17th centuries, when major maritime undertakings were carried out. With the influence of native peoples, a decoration full of details was created.

What are the main characteristics of the colonial style?

The main features of the colonial style are a combination of classic and rustic elements. There is still simplicity and elements that hark back to country life. Thus, the environments are more comfortable and cozy, bringing the traditional ally to sophistication.

What are the main features of colonial architecture?

The main features of colonial architecture are:

Use of pyramid-shaped roofs and tiles; Rectangular windows with stone arches; Large doors with ornate details; Walls built with adobe or brick; Houses with 1 to 3 floors; Use of local materials such as brick, stone and wood; Incorporation of architectural and artistic elements from other cultures. What does colonial style furniture look like? Interior of a colonial-style house.

The colonial style furniture has many details and an old and rustic look. It is common to have notches and turned shapes. Therefore, they are elegant and luxurious, as in the image above.

Some examples are the wooden dining tables, the cupboards and the four-poster beds. It is also common to use rugs with prints.

Furniture is often inherited or purchased from antique dealers. They are robust and can have glass and mirrors to complement the look.

How are the decorative elements of the colonial style? Chairs and table in colonial style.

Colonial style decorative elements usually have earthy tones and neutral colors to refer to natural elements, as in the example of the image above. The idea is to bring a rustic, but pleasant and fresh feeling to the environment.

Lighting is also an important aspect. Therefore, large windows and curtains made of thin fabrics are used. In addition to facilitating the entry of solar rays, they bring a feeling of lightness.

Furniture handles are often made of metal, especially copper. The most used solid woods are mahogany, ebony and peroba. For armchairs and sofas, light fabrics with floral prints and dark leather are good options.

It is worth mentioning that colonial decoration favors the use of noble materials, such as porcelain, lace and ceramics. They are combined with simple fabrics, reeds and woven straw.

What is the origin and history of the colonial style?

Photo of houses and church in the city of Diamantina (MG), which still preserves all aspects of colonial decoration architecture.

The origin and history of the colonial style begins in the 16th and 17th centuries, at the height of European colonization around the world. This decoration and architecture was born under the influence of the Renaissance and Baroque, introduced in Latin America and North America.

The characteristics vary according to the region, including for absorbing details of the local culture. Anyway, the style is functional, simple and delicate.

How were the houses in the colonial period?

Houses in the colonial period were buildings with 1 to 3 floors, with verandas, eaves and columns. The roof used to be made from clay tiles, while the walls were made of wattle and daub or rammed earth. Only the richest houses were made of brick or stone and mud.

Within this context, the main features were:

Symmetrical and large main door; Large number of windows to favor natural lighting and ventilation; Windows made with glass and wood finish in the Venetian style; Roof with different waterfalls to facilitate drainage and bring volume to the building; Columns to support the roof and create a front porch; Facade with different materials, for example, it is possible to combine stones, wood and paint; Floors in earth tones or wood.

What are the strands of the colonial style in different regions of the world?

See more about the colonial style trends in different regions of the world.

Brazilian colonial style

It was influenced by the Portuguese, fishermen’s shelters, indigenous huts and traditional rustic decorations. The architecture has a bright, receptive and cozy look, as you can see in historic cities such as Ouro Preto.

american colonial style

In the United States, environments with this decoration are sophisticated. Colonial furniture is made of solid wood and without major ornaments. So there is more simplicity.

Minas Gerais colonial style

Specific to houses in Minas Gerais, wood predominates, in addition to large doors and windows. Many plants and touches of the rustic style are used.

spanish colonial style

It is prevalent in the so-called New World and the East Indies. The basis of this colonial decoration is the baroque style, with refined details. The shapes also gain some movement. So the interior is simple but comfortable.

The facades tend to be imposing. This reflects Islamic influence, as Spain was colonized by Arabs.

french colonial style

It influenced North America, the Caribbean, Senegal, French Guiana and Benin. It is marked by expensive and grandiose buildings, as well as terraced houses.

How to decorate your home in the colonial style?

Living room not colonial style.

Check out some tips to decorate your home in this elegant style:

Know the measurements of the environments

Start planning your actions and knowing what space is available in your home. From there, you can choose the details.

Then, use a measuring tape to take an accurate measurement. Make clear the height of the ceiling and the length of the walls. Also consider the position of doors and windows to choose colonial furniture proportional to the size of the space.

Look for colonial decoration references

Find inspiration to plan your home. Check furniture ideas, colors for the house, possible decorative elements (such as rugs and cushions) etc. All of this will help create a more harmonious environment.

make sketches

Draw what you want to do in your home, in style. You can do this on paper or use an app to do this. The idea is to have a visual representation to know if the result will be the same as expected.

use neutral colors

Choose to use white, beige and brown on the walls and most of the furniture. You can invest in some more striking decorative elements, but simplicity is always best.

Choose classic elements

Colonial decor requires more classic and historic decorative items. For example, chests, chandeliers, chandeliers, etc. All this will help to give the desired touch.

How to preserve and maintain the colonial style in decoration?

To preserve and maintain the colonial style in decoration, it is worth investing in wood, especially in antique furniture. You should also use other materials, such as reeds, woven straw, lace, ceramics, and porcelain.

Also, look for a house with colonial architecture. That is, with large windows and doors, in addition to other elements. This way, it will be easier to preserve this style.

Colonial style: find the ideal house to make this decoration!

