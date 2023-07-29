Armed robbers take UDS 9,955 from a building in downtown Ambato – Diario La Hora

ILLICIT. The antisocials fled on a motorcycle that was waiting for them and went the other way down Rocafuerte street.

Were 9 thousand 955 dollars those that the armed antisocials robbed a mother and her son, inside a building in the center of Ambato. The fact has been formally known to the authorities since Friday, July 28, 2023.

The illegal was reported to ECU 911. Police from the Matrix 1 Binomial went to the scene of the events to help victims and know the details of the event.

The facts

Upon arrival, the gendarmes found a 47-year-old woman, accompanied by her 30-year-old son. Both, they were scared even for the tense moments they lived through.

The woman said that she was walking down the street. Mariano Egües y Sucre, downtown, towards one of the buildings that are in the sector.

When she and her son entered the place, while waiting for the elevator, two armed subjects they surprised them.

With threats and intimidation, the delinquents they stripped the victims of the suitcase in which they they kept the cashwhere there were also several personal documents.

FACT Until the closure of this coverage, the Police continued to carry out the investigations of the case.

everything was recorded

The security cameras of the building were operating and captured the moment in which the thieves they rebuked those affected.

One of the suspects He was wearing a black sweater, blue jeans, shoes, and a cap, while the other was wearing a black sweater and jeans, a white checkered shirt, and black and white shoes.

In the same way, other nearby cameras recorded the antisocials outside, they boarded a motorcycle that was waiting for them, in total, three subjects on board the same they fled down Rocafuerte street contrary.

Procedure

With the background of the case, the Police carried out the necessary inquiries, as well as the search for those involved but they did not find them.

With the clues collected, the investigations are maintained to find those responsible for this criminal act and place them at the orders of the competent judicial authorities. (MAG)

