Federal A: another great triumph for Argentino de Monte Maíz, who is unstoppable

Argentine from Monte Maíz this Sunday he extended his positive streak in the Federal A 2023 Tournamentwith an excellent victory achieved in San Juan 3-1 against Sportivo Peñarolby the date 12 of the contest.

Carlos Mazzola’s cast achieved victory thanks to two goals from striker Mariano Guerreiro and another from “Maxi” Bustamante.

Thus, he adds 25 points as a result of a tremendous start: eight wins, one draw and one loss. Obviously, it is a leader in Zone 2, followed by Ciudad Bolívar, which has 21 units.

On the 13th date, meanwhile, it will be the local of Juventud Unida de San Luis.

By the same group, this Sunday Athens of Rio Cuarto He was defeated 3-2 by Huracán Las Heras de Mendoza. Those from the south of Cordoba will be free on the next day and add 14 units.

Besides, Belgrano sportsman from San Francisco is beating Sportivo Las Parejas 1-0 while the second half is being played, for Zone C of the contest. The Green goal was made by Mariano Gancedo.

