NAMESAKE’s first 3D printed shoe series “CLIPPERS” is officially on the shelves | Hypebeast

The cutting-edge fashion brand NAMESAKE took the lead in releasing the brand’s first 3D printed sneaker series “CLIPPERS” at the beginning of last month. After opening limited pre-orders, it officially went on sale today.

NAMESAKE’s first 3D printed shoe series, limited editions CLIPPERS 3000 and CLIPPERS 8000, were inspired by the athletic performance of basketball shoes and the constructional shape and sense of speed of non-scissor Clippers. CLIPPERS 3000 combines familiar shoes with high-performance soles to reinterpret the familiar classic loafers; CLIPPERS 8000 is the brand’s interpretation of the simple basketball shoes in early 2000, combining the texture of basketball with streamlined shape One.

From the use of recycled pineapple leather in the 2023 spring and summer series to the 3D printing material this time, environmental protection and sustainability have always been the issues that NAMESAKE focuses on. Both styles use special recycled nylon, and the 3D printed soles are also made of Made of recycled TPU. Each pair of shoes in this series is carefully crafted and screened, and defective shoes will be decomposed and reassembled during the 3D printing process. Due to the attention to every detail, fewer than three perfect pairs of shoes can be produced a day.

Creative director Steve Hsieh said: “Entering the footwear market is a milestone for us. The CLIPPERS series combines two elements in our lives that have influenced our way of life-basketball and the ocean, telling the story of our heritage from generation to generation. Family fishing, childhood memories of adventures in ports and coasts, and a love of basketball combined with brotherhood. This series is designed for this sense of speed. Whether it is growing up or playing sports, it makes people feel like riding the wind and waves and moving forward lightly. .”

This series of shoes is now available on the brand’s official website in limited quantities. The suggested price of CLIPPERS 3000 and CLIPPERS 8000 is $860 and $880. Each model is limited to less than 100 pairs worldwide. Each pair of shoes will be numbered on the shoe box. Interested readers Please take note.