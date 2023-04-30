Home » Here’s why the Counter-Strike: Global Offensive case value dropped – Counter-Strike: Global Offensive
Here's why the Counter-Strike: Global Offensive case value dropped

Here's why the Counter-Strike: Global Offensive case value dropped

Recently, the value of many CS:GO cases has plummeted, as Valve released a number of new Anubis skins for its shooter and released Counter-Strike 2 Loom.

It seems many players are desperate to get the rather expensive Anubis skins and they are selling everything in their inventory to do so, which means cases like the Revolver case, CS20 case, and Danger Area case are all devalued by 20% or so More.

There are hundreds of thousands of these cases up for grabs at any given time on the Steam Marketplace, but you can still earn pretty good prices for rarer cases like Predator, Chroma, and Hunter Boxes.

Aside from people clamoring to get their shiny new Anubis skins, there were plenty of CS:GO players anxious about the release of Counter-Strike 2. While Valve promised that items from the previous games would be transferred, many were unsure how the process would work and make money from their inventory while it was safe to do so.

Do you sell your CS:GO cases?

