Original title: Feitian Award Starlight Award Finalists Announced (Introduction)

Tsusan drama “In the Name of Family” is on the list (theme)

Tonight’s News (Reporter Liu Guifang) The press conference of the 33rd TV Drama Feitian Awards and the 27th TV Literature and Art Starlight Awards Ceremony was held in Beijing yesterday morning. The Tianjin drama “In the Name of Family” (pictured above) was shortlisted for this year’s TV Drama Feitian Award.

In the shortlist of Feitian Awards announced on the spot yesterday, almost all the works of popular reality themes in the past two years are on the list. Among them are Douban high-scoring works such as “Mountain and Sea Love”, “Awakening Age”, “Meritorious”, “Together”, “Trident” and “Dajiang Dahe 2”, as well as “Thirty Only”, “Golden Years” and “Children of the Qiao Family” Works such as “Settling Home” and “Little Shede” have won with high traffic and high topic. Among these realistic works, the main theme works accounted for more than half.

In the shortlist of Starlight Awards, cultural variety shows and documentaries have an advantage in quantity. Among them, “China in the Classics”, “And Poetry and the Distance (Poems and Paintings in Zhejiang)”, “Walking Alone – China in the Legacy” and other shortlisted TV variety shows, “Hundreds of Forged Steel: 100 Years of the Chinese Communist Party” ” “Get Out of Poverty” and “Building a Great Country” were shortlisted for TV documentaries, and “Archives”, “China in Stories” and “Let’s Talk” were shortlisted for TV literature and art columns.

In the shortlist of Feitian Awards, the TV series “In the Name of Family” produced by Huace Pictures (Tianjin) Co., Ltd. is on the list. As a family growth and healing drama, the drama focuses on the “post-90s” native family for the first time, and tells the story of two fathers and three children forming a special mixed family, supporting each other in their growth, overcoming their inner pain, reconciling with the past, and becoming a better person. Good people’s stories. The show broke through 1 on the night of its premiere on Hunan Satellite TV, winning the highest ratings of the episodes broadcast on that day. The stories of the three “post-90s” native families aroused heated discussions among the audience, and received a high score of 8.6 on Douban. During the broadcast of the drama, the drama achieved first place on platforms such as Detawen, Maoyan, Weibo Drama List, Lighthouse, VLINK, Baidu Billboard, Douban Popular Book Video and other platforms. The unique story entry point and the sincere performances of the actors make the play win the love of the audience.