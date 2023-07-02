Femicides and impunity continue. How long?

In recent weeks again in the daily breaking latest news femicides occurred in different provinces and towns. The volume of cases is large and there has been no decrease, despite the programs and activities developed and the increase in the budget. Some cases, such as that of Cecilia in Resistencia, Chaco, have a lot of media coverage because they involve a family, parents and son, of well-known social leaders, associated with the governor of that province, they are politically active and include both the father and the mother. as candidates in this year’s election. The dissemination of Cecilia’s case allowed others who had not been informed or went unnoticed to be informed by family and friends. According to the latest information, this year there are already fourteen femicides in that province.

In addition to this, the number of aggressors released due to lack of evidence or another reason that is still unknown is also important. This is how the owner of the apartment where the Brazilian woman who jumped from the balcony died was quickly released, while the investigation was not yet clear, nor was it completed, even with the background that the place was “cleaned” before report the case. Or, for example, that the son of a judicial official accused of the death of his girlfriend was also released, citing incapacity due to a “mental deficiency.” Added to this is another highly publicized event such as the video broadcast by the actor Juan Darthés, exalting his innocence when we know that the Brazilian Justice did not declare him innocent, but rather said that there was a lack of evidence to incriminate him, which is not the same as declaring him innocent. as he and his lawyer loudly proclaim.

Faced with this, the question is: how long are they going to continue killing women, girls and trans women? What are we not doing well? What should we ask the candidates? Is this interesting to decide votes? Unfortunately, this does not seem to be a matter of interest to the public when it comes to deciding how to vote. The association political power and gender violence is very common, the cases have been many, but it seems that they do not leave a dent in those who experience them. Citizenship is forgotten. But this seems to be not only for these cases of gender violence, but in general it seems to be a behavior of the citizens of our country and the region in the face of corruption that includes this.

A study carried out annually since 2019 by the Society and the Council of the Americas in fifteen countries in our region, considering fourteen variables, in its latest publication shows that most countries regressed in their practices in the ability to combat corruption. In ten of the fifteen countries studied, the anti-corruption environment is less active and mobilizing than in previous years. It was noted that corruption is less likely to be prosecuted and criminalized. In the ranking, Venezuela is the country that has regressed the most in all these years, where the least autonomy in the division of powers to control and penalize is observed and where impunity for members of the political elites is most facilitated. Argentina dropped one place compared to last year, especially in two special aspects: civil society and the media, and democracy and political institutions. Evidence of the conflict between the Executive and the Judiciary. Opinion polls indicate that voters are more concerned about inflation than corruption, so it will be difficult to expand measures to control corruption during this electoral period. The analysis of the country ends by indicating that the efforts made to combat organized crime, especially in the province of Santa Fe, are weakening and that these groups are using very sophisticated methods, which is why they propose that future work focus on that. This includes gender violence, although it is broader.