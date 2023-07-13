Fernanda Iglesias destroyed Benjamin Vicuña after his “whore” at the Martín Fierro

Benjamín Vicuña’s speech at the Martín Fierro 2023 was one of the pearls of the night, for a phrase that the actor later recognized as an error and went viral.

The interpreter said: “Thank you very much to this beautiful country, regarding this important date (July 9), which received me, gave me a place, gave me my wonderful children, gave me love…” .

It should be noted that he attended the gala accompanied by Bautista Vicuña, his eldest son, the result of the relationship he had with Pampita. On the red carpet, before the award ceremony, the three gave a note together. So when Vicuña said “un amor”, there were strong rumors about whether he was referring to Pampita, who was looking at him from the audience, smiling.

The next day, Vicuña tried to clarify his statements in several interviews: “I said that this is a country that gave me my children, love… maybe I was wrong. My ex was just with her husband in the living room and perhaps there may have been a manipulation of that speech, or perhaps I was wrong, but I was referring to love in all forms ”.

“I want to put things in their place, I had a nervous freak, the mothers of my children are my family, I tried to thank them,” he said. However, what happened upset some, like Roberto García Moritán.

Fernanda Iglesias was very harsh with Vicuña when they analyzed the issue at LAM.

“He did a thousand things to him, he was sinister, cynical. She cheated on him as long as she could and she gets out of it with this, “he said and added:” Don’t you remember how bad she was?