Reunion of US and Chinese diplomats… Blincoln “Concerns about China’s behavior” vs Wangi “Illegal sanctions must be canceled” (comprehensive) :: Sympathetic media Newsis news agency ::

See you again in Jakarta, Indonesia… State Department “Constructive Dialogue Oga”



US will take appropriate action to hold Chinese hackers accountable



[자카르타=AP/뉴시스] US Secretary of State Tony Blincoln (right) shakes hands prior to the meeting with Wang Yi, a member of the Central Political Bureau of the Chinese Communist Party, during the foreign ministers’ meeting of the ASEAN Regional Security Forum (ARF) held in Jakarta, Indonesia on the 13th (local time). The US State Department said the two heads of foreign affairs had a constructive and candid dialogue. 2023.07.14.

[서울=뉴시스] Reporter Kwon Seong-geun = The US State Department said US Secretary of State Tony Blincoln had a constructive and candid meeting with Wang Yi, a member of the Chinese Communist Party’s Central Political Bureau and head of the Central Foreign Affairs Office.

Secretary of State Blincoln and Director Wang Yi had a meeting on the occasion of the Foreign Ministers’ Meeting of the ASEAN Regional Forum (ARF) held in Jakarta, Indonesia on the 13th (local time). As Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang was unable to attend due to health problems, Director Wang attended on behalf of China. Minister Blincoln met with Chief Wang in Beijing during his visit to China last month.

The State Department said in a statement in the name of spokesman Matthew Miller that day that Minister Blincoln had a meeting with Director Wang Yi in Jakarta, Indonesia. “Maintaining communication channels is what the world expects from the United States and China.”

“(Blincoln) Secretary of State and Director Wang Yi had candid and constructive discussions on various bilateral, regional and global issues, including areas of disagreement and areas of potential cooperation. He emphasized the importance of maintaining stability.”

“The Secretary uses this meeting to advance the interests and values ​​of the United States, to directly address the concerns our allies and partners share about China‘s actions, and to address the transnational challenges that affect the United States, China and people around the world,” he said. I was trying to make progress,” he said.

In this regard, AFP reported that Minister Blincoln had warned about the US government’s announcement that Chinese hackers had invaded e-mail accounts of US government agencies and others.

Previously, the e-mail accounts of 25 organizations, including US government agencies, were compromised by China-based hackers, the White House and Microsoft said.

The Chinese government dismissed this as “disinformation”.

An unnamed US official said, “We are concerned about all actions taken against the US government, businesses and US citizens. We have made it clear that we will take appropriate action to hold them accountable.”

“Secretary Blincoln also made clear that the United States and its allies will advance the United States‘ vision of a free, open, rules-based international order,” the State Department added.

On the other hand, Director Wang demanded that “the economic, trade and science and technology repression targeting China be stopped, and the illegal and unreasonable sanctions be lifted,” the Chinese Foreign Ministry said.

On the Taiwan issue, Wang also insisted that the US should not interfere in internal affairs or harm China‘s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

The two sides agreed to maintain communication channels in the future at this meeting.

The US-China relationship, which had deteriorated due to the issue of the US airspace invasion by Chinese reconnaissance balloons, is evaluated as having opened the way for dialogue with Minister Blincoln’s visit to China.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen recently visited China to discuss pending issues between the two countries, including tariffs and export controls, and Commerce Secretary Gina Lamondo is said to be visiting China soon to discuss sensitive trade issues.

◎Sympathy Media Newsis [email protected]

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

