Fernando Belluschi on the Argentine Cup match against Atlético Tucumán: “They are always special”

Estudiantes de Río Cuarto start their journey in the Argentine Cup Today Tuesday at 8:00 p.m. in Santa Fe, against Atlético Tucumán at the Colón stadium. El León brings an irregularity in the First National that he will hope not to transfer to this match against the Dean.

Fernando Belluschi,one of the referents of León, beat the previous duel and valued the chance to face teams of a higher category in this type of contest,

“We’re ok. I am happy with the staff and also with what the team and the city are giving me. We have this beautiful possibility of playing the Argentine Cup. We know it’s a chance to play against first division teams, it’s a different rhythm. We are prepared and with great enthusiasm”, said the midfielder,

Regarding the current situation of the southern provincial team, the ex-River knows that they are not arriving at their best moment. However, he maintained that these meetings have other seasonings that are beyond logic.

“We are not being regular in the championship but we know that these kinds of matches are different, in a first division stadium and against an opponent who had a great championship last year. They are always special matches. There are many boys who did not have the opportunity to play first and these games are taken in a different way. Maybe it can be a stained glass window. Let’s hope we live up to it and can play our game. It is a beautiful field, at night and with our people, we hope to show it, ”he assured.

Belluchi, 39, stressed that he feels comfortable in Río Cuarto and said that he really enjoys the day to day and the games at León.

“I feel very good, physically I am not at the level of a 20-year-old boy but I am having a good time. I am enjoying a lot on the pitch. My colleagues make everything easier, on a day-to-day basis. Hopefully I can demonstrate that experience and help the team continue in the Argentine Cup ”, he confessed.

The round of 32 match will be televised by TyC Sports.

