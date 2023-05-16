Two-color roses, double cuteness and cuteness join hands with Wu Lei for the 520 appointment_TOM NEWS

On the occasion of 520 Valentine’s Day, Heluxue’s ice cream brand, Keiduo, joined hands with spokesperson Wu Lei to open a 520 romantic appointment.At 20:00 on the evening of May 16th, lock in the Taobao live broadcast tonight’s big star and Lu Xue’s live broadcast room “two-color rose double cuteness”, and taste the cuteness with the spokesperson Wu Lei, and spend this romantic festival together!

Lovely multi-spokesperson Wu Lei will airborne and live with Lu Xue

The hit drama “It’s All About Love” has just ended, and the spokesperson Wu Lei has become the symbol of the perfect boyfriend in the hearts of many fans with the role of the passionate and determined athlete “Song Sanchuan”. For lovers who love each other in reality, romance is not only the little things in daily life, but also needs to send small gifts to each other on special festivals and create small surprises to make the warm days more brilliant. In this 520, Kaiduo mainly promotes special milk, hazel heart, rose and white peach flavor ice cream, and presents creative “ice cream rose bouquets” to fans and more young people who love each other, making Kaiduo the most special gift of this festival.

For a long time, Keiduo has always adhered to the spirit of continuous innovation, and insisted on the inexhaustible pursuit of excellent quality. The special milk hazel heart rose white peach flavor ice cream launched this time is the product of this combination of innovative spirit and excellent quality. In terms of appearance, Cute has created the world‘s first two-color rose, the high-value pink and white roses set off each other, perfectly healing the girl’s heart.

In terms of quality, Lovely Dot milk hazel heart rose white peach flavored ice cream is added with 35% pure milk and blended with Yunnan double rose sauce. The rich aroma of milk and the sweetness of rose sauce are intertwined on the tip of the tongue, bringing a more delicate and silky unique taste Taste. It also adds chopped hazelnuts and raspberry berry sauce, with crispy cones and chocolate tips, every bite is full of real ingredients, and there are layers of surprises.

At the same time as the new flavors are launched, Kaeduo will also join hands with RiCO, a popular IP with extensive influence throughout Asia, to launch joint products, as well as more interesting offline pop-up activities.At 20:00 on the evening of May 16, Wu Lei, the big star of the Taobao live broadcast tonight, the cute multi-spokesperson with a super-powerful boyfriend, will airborne Tmall and Lu Xue’s live broadcast room to send creative “ice cream rose bouquets” to fans. The 520 festival ignited the enthusiasm of fans.

Summer has arrived, and the restless and enthusiastic hearts of young people are even hotter. Over the years, Keiduo has continued to embrace the new generation of consumers and actively narrow the distance with young people. Loveduo has teamed up with CCTV to release a series of super-burning attitude video clips-how cute to try, encouraging young people to forget the rules and try bravely. On the occasion of Sweet 520, special milk, hazel heart, rose and white peach flavored ice cream came into being. Two-color roses, double cuteness, give your loved one a bouquet of cute ice cream roses, soothe her sweltering summer, and send your warmer loveliness!

About Heluxue

Heluxue is a global ice cream manufacturer. Heluxue entered China in 1993; first started production in Beijing in 1994; and continued to put into production in Taicang in 1995. Since then, brands such as Kaiduo, Magnum, and Melaleuca Snow have been launched one after another, bringing you a series of delicious and high-quality ice cream products. In 2020, Unilever will upgrade and build a new food production base. In 2021, the Jiangsu Taicang production base will be rated as the world‘s first “lighthouse factory” in the ice cream industry.



