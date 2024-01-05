Director Hu Mei Joins Douyin to Promote New Film ‘A Dream of Red Mansions’

Director Hu Mei Joins Douyin to Promote New Movie “A Dream of Red Mansions”

The 2024 New Year has started with a bang, as the famous director Hu Mei has officially joined Douyin. At the officially certified promotion of her new film “A Dream of Red Mansions,” Hu Mei and the entire cast and crew warmly sent New Year’s greetings to fans across the country.

Hu Mei, expressing her love for the movie, said to the fans affectionately: “I love you! The movie ‘Dream of Red Mansions’ will be released this year. Please come to the theater and support me. I hope you all like it!” This significant move to join Douyin is an important one in this era of prevalent short videos, as Douyin has become an important battlefield for film promotion with its huge user base covering almost all ages.

Hu Mei, widely known as a national treasure-level female director in China, has devoted 18 years of hard work to the film version of “Dream of Red Mansions.” With her rich artistic experience, this new movie is undoubtedly set to become the focus of audience attention.

Bona Pictures and China Merchants Bank have already released some scene stills of the movie, which has stirred the excitement of fans and viewers alike. The film, condensed, exciting, and beautiful to watch, is expected to be a major success upon its release in the middle of 2024.

It’s not the first time that Hu Mei’s work has garnered such attention. Her previous projects, such as “Yongzheng Dynasty,” “Emperor Wu of Han Dynasty,” and “Confucius,” have all won various awards at home and abroad, solidifying her position as a renowned director.

In the new year of 2024, as the People’s Republic of China celebrates its 75th anniversary, the release of “A Dream of Red Mansions” promises to continue the legacy of Hu Mei’s impactful work and storytelling.

Hu Mei’s joining of Douyin is a clear indication of her willingness to keep pace with the times, and as fans eagerly await the release of her new movie, it is certain that “A Dream of Red Mansions” will further cement her legacy as a legendary director in Chinese film and television.

