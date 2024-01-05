Home » WTT Finals determines the top 4 men’s singles Lin Gaoyuan “upset” defeats Ma Long
WTT Finals determines the top 4 men’s singles Lin Gaoyuan “upset” defeats Ma Long

The WTT Men’s Finals in Doha, Qatar has determined the top four men’s singles, with Chinese players dominating the competition. The quarter-finals saw some thrilling matches, including an “upset” victory for Lin Gaoyuan over the Grand Slam Malone.

The top seed, Fan Zhendong, made quick work of Nigeria’s Aruna, defeating him in three straight games. However, the standout match of the day was Lin Gaoyuan’s victory over Grand Slam Malone. In their eighth international match-up, Lin Gaoyuan finally secured his first win, defeating Malone in a close 3-2 battle.

This victory sets up an exciting showdown between Fan Zhendong and Lin Gaoyuan for a spot in the finals.

In the second half of the quarter-finals, Liang Jingkun, ranked fourth in the world, was stunned by Qiu Dang of the German team in a 3-2 reverse. Meanwhile, the second seed, Wang Chuqin, defeated the Japanese team’s top men’s singles, Tomokazu Harimoto, in a clean 3-0 victory.

Wang Chuqin will now face off against Qiu Dang in the semi-finals for a chance to compete in the lower half of the final.

The WTT Men’s Finals has showcased some thrilling and unexpected matches, and fans are eagerly anticipating the semi-finals and final matches to see who will come out on top. (Yang Min)

