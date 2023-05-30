FERRAGAMO Officially Announces Boy Group NCT Member Jeno Lee as First Male Global Brand Ambassador

As the K-Pop culture continues to rise and even lead the fashion trend, Jeno Lee, a member of NCT, a popular boy group under SM Entertainment, has been favored by FERRAGAMO again after appearing as a model in the New York fashion brand Peter Do show last year. The first male global brand ambassador.

Under the helm of creative director Maximilian Davis, this partnership has consolidated the connection between the reborn Italian boutique and the young audience. Jeno not only went to Milan to participate in the FERRAGAMO 2023 autumn and winter series show in February, but also joined hands with the brand to launch shootings and activities. For example, wearing a full suit to appear on the cover of a magazine, etc.

Maximilian Davis, who is committed to reshaping a century-old impression, said: “Jeno Lee has fascinating qualities, and his ability to connect with international audiences through music and personal style is extraordinary. We share the same passion for creativity. We are very lucky. He was able to join FERRAGAMO.”

Jeno Lee also responded that he is very honored: “FERRAGAMO has an incredible legendary history, classic craftsmanship and fashion concepts. I am very happy to create a synergistic effect with FERRAGAMO. I can’t wait to share the next cooperation with you. Please wait and see!”