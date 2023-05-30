Home » FERRAGAMO Officially Announces Boy Group NCT Member Jeno Lee as First Male Global Brand Ambassador
Entertainment

FERRAGAMO Officially Announces Boy Group NCT Member Jeno Lee as First Male Global Brand Ambassador

by admin
FERRAGAMO Officially Announces Boy Group NCT Member Jeno Lee as First Male Global Brand Ambassador

As the K-Pop culture continues to rise and even lead the fashion trend, Jeno Lee, a member of NCT, a popular boy group under SM Entertainment, has been favored by FERRAGAMO again after appearing as a model in the New York fashion brand Peter Do show last year. The first male global brand ambassador.

Under the helm of creative director Maximilian Davis, this partnership has consolidated the connection between the reborn Italian boutique and the young audience. Jeno not only went to Milan to participate in the FERRAGAMO 2023 autumn and winter series show in February, but also joined hands with the brand to launch shootings and activities. For example, wearing a full suit to appear on the cover of a magazine, etc.

Maximilian Davis, who is committed to reshaping a century-old impression, said: “Jeno Lee has fascinating qualities, and his ability to connect with international audiences through music and personal style is extraordinary. We share the same passion for creativity. We are very lucky. He was able to join FERRAGAMO.”

Jeno Lee also responded that he is very honored: “FERRAGAMO has an incredible legendary history, classic craftsmanship and fashion concepts. I am very happy to create a synergistic effect with FERRAGAMO. I can’t wait to share the next cooperation with you. Please wait and see!”

See also  The 87 version of "Dream of Red Mansions" actor Jia Zheng passed away Ouyang Fenqiang posted a memorial | Dream of Red Mansions | Ouyang Fenqiang | Guitar Brothers

You may also like

The art of the Rossettis between painting and...

Massa and Kirchner tour in China: energy, mining,...

Rosemary, garlic and lemon fainá

Ryan Reynolds Banned From ‘Improv’ While Filming ‘Deadpool...

Typhoon Mawar lashes eastern Taiwan and northern Philippines...

Food delivery is incorporated into the Argentine Food...

As many as 100,000 people gathered outside Miriam...

Boston could not complete the comeback and Miami...

Judge hits 2 home runs as Yankees beat...

Bomb threat: who is the flight attendant that...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy