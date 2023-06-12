Ferrari Endurance, the success at the 24 Hours of Mans and a book that celebrates the models

ROME – The 24 Hours of Le Mans where the Red from Maranello returned to success was also the occasion for the presentation of the new volume “Ferrari Endurance”. An opportunity not to be missed for fans of the house and for collectors, since only 99 numbered copies of this new large-format book (the second after the one dedicated to the Ferrari Monza SP1/SP2) will be available.







The work, with the introduction signed by the president John Elkann, celebrates the history of the prancing horse in endurance, starting right from the number of pages: 312, like the legendary 312 PB which dominated the category in 1972, winning every race at which she was enrolled. Intense pages where the great feats of the past are told, with the triumphs and heroes of the 50s and 60s, to which is added a series of photos that enhance the details of some models capable of writing the history of Ferrari.





John Elkann (handle)

We then move on to the years from 1974 to 2022, with the victories of the private teams, while a section is dedicated to the Daytona SP3, the car of the Icon series that has been immortalized on the Nürburgring circuit. Obviously, the debut of the 499P, the new hypercar, in the first race of the Wec 2023 in Sebring could not be missing either.





Ferrari Daytona SP3







Finally, the book closes with a statistical part on Ferrari’s victories in endurance races from 1947 to the present day. In addition to the rich editorial and graphic contents, the volume is wrapped in an exclusive side dish in line with the standards of the “redheads”. The covers, in fact, are made of aluminum sheets complete with rivets, like some famous cars of the past, from the 166 MM that won the Mille Miglia to the 275P that triumphed at Le Mans.





Ferrari 312 PB

The back, on the other hand, was made with the 3-D printer currently used by the racing department, the same one used to obtain the engine base of the 499P. Furthermore, the internal structure is made of aluminum machined from solid, a particularly fine workmanship used in various mechanical components of cars made in Maranello. The box that contains the precious book is also at the same height, made of carbon with a Naca air intake on the front as a reminder of the iconic F40, and painted in the unmistakable Rosso Corsa, while the interiors are in alcantara, just like those of the 499P.





Ferrari Daytona SP3





“Passion, determination, endurance: Ferrari bases its roots on these three elements which have supported us over the years since 1946 and which continue to guide us today as our company returns to the top levels in endurance racing – explains the president of Ferrari , John Elkann, in the book’s foreword – It’s been a 77-year journey and now we stand before an exciting new beginning. This book is a tribute to all the people who have contributed to Ferrari’s great success and I hope it will inspire our future in the world of endurance racing.” (Maurilio Rigo)